Thirtieth Anniversary Of The Twins’ 1987 World Series

On October 17, 1987, the Minnesota Twins played the first game of what would be their first World Series title. It has now been 30 years since that World Series, which probably makes a lot of people feel old.

The team was honored over the summer with events at Target Field, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t honor them again. It’s not like we Minnesotans have a lot of non-Lynx championships to celebrate.

Actually, you should probably take a moment to respect the Lynx before you think about ’87, because they don’t get enough glory for being one of the best sports dynasties of all time

But after that until October 25th, the day they actually won the series, you’re going to want to bask in the well-aged glory as much as possible.

A simple YouTube search can provide you with hours and hours of entertainment. Probably too many hours, to be honest. So maybe just swap some stories with your friends, tell your kids about it, recreate it in your yard (Ozzie Smith backflips are optional), or think about it as you fall asleep.

When you bring the series up in conversation over the next few days, you’ll want to impress people. Here are some facts for you to share:

1. The ’87 World Series was the first time the home team won every game of the series. 1991, the Twins did it again. The only other time it has happened was 2001, when the Diamondbacks beat the Yankees.

2. Neither team scored in any ninth inning of the series.

3. Because the home team won every game, and no team scored in the ninth, you can infer that all seven games were eight and a half innings. Because ’91 and ’01 both had walk-offs, this is the only series where that is the case.

4. Dan Gladden and Kent Hrbek both hit Grand Slams in ’87. No team has hit two in a World Series since.

5. Frank Viola has the second greatest mustache of any World Series MVP. Rollie Fingers has him by a mile.

6. Les Straker, in game three, became the first Venezuelan to pitch in the World Series.

7. Only 16 other franchises have won a World Series since the Twins did in 1987. So the suffering you feel when the Twins fail isn’t as bad as it could be.

8. The Twins had a -20 run differential in ’87. That’s 32 runs worse than their differential in the series.

9. They have the second-worst record of any World Series winner. The ’06 Cardinals were worse.

10. Joe Niekro spent more time in the majors prior to his first World Series appearance, 21 years, than any other player in history. That record was tied in 2001.

Those should get you through the week, so long as you don’t use them all at once.

After that, get ready, because 31 years from now, we might be celebrating another World Series.