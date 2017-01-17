Thoughts On Capitals-Penguins

There’s an old saying that states “All good things must come to an end.” But, wow. Who could have predicted that this was how the Washington Capitals’ eight-game winning streak would end: an 8-7 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington entered the contest as the hottest team in the NHL but left the PPG Paints Arena licking their wounds. Last night’s game was far from pretty, so without further ado, here are this (frustrated) writer’s thoughts on the matchup:

Horrible Officiating

Readers can scoff at my quickness to jump on the officiating, and that’s ok. However, I challenge anyone to tell me Sidney Crosby did not trip Alex Ovechkin in overtime. The fact that it was so blatant and obvious makes the non-call even more laughable. When a player uses both his leg and his stick to take down an opposing player, a call has to be made. The same applies when a player blatantly hits another player in the face a la Patric Hornqvist. Hornqvist checked TJ Oshie in the face, straight up extending into his chin, and no penalty was called. A dangerous hit like that is something that needs to be called for the safety of the player. I’m sure fans would love an explanation from the officiating crew about why neither of these incidents were whistled for penalties. Go ahead, we’ll wait.

Seconday Scoring Comes Up Big

During their eight-game win streak, the Capitals have received an abundance of secondary scoring. Last night was no exception as five players not named Alex Ovechkin provided the offense for Washington. Justin Williams continued his recent dominance with his sixth goal in his last nine games and Andre Burakovksy had another big night with two points. A big round of applause should be given to Lars Eller for his contributions as well. Eller notched two goals including the game-tying seventh goal and was solid when carrying the puck. Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also chipped in goals for the cause. If Washington can keep up their secondary offensive output, they will be a very dangerous team when playoff time rolls around.

Shades of Playoffs Past

As the game played out, several things hearkened back to last year’s second-round playoff series between these teams. The first thing was Pittsburgh’s second period scoring rampage. They scored goals in rapid succession and Washington seemed to have no answer as the Penguins repeatedly bombarded Braden Holtby. They did the same in the playoffs. Next, Washington was forced to play comeback kids. While they did eventually even the score, they failed to complete the comeback in overtime. This was the same way they lost Game 6. I was haunted by the memory just watching the end of the game unfold. Another similarity was the profound number of bounces that went Pittsburgh’s way, such as Nick Bonino’s goal or Brandon Rust scoring a goal off Ovechkin’s skate. A terrible case of deja vu.

What’s Next: The Capitals will look to get back to their winning ways on Thursday night when they head out west to take on Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues. The Blues currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference.