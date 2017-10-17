Three Bold Predictions For The Minnesota Timberwolves

Like an excited kid sleeping next to the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve, I can barely contain my excitement that the NBA is back. We can stop pretending we care about football (hurt Giants fan here) or the MLB playoffs (six-hour games are not for me). With the additions made in the offseason, this is the most hyped up Minnesota Timberwolves season in franchise history. Let’s throw out some bold takes.

Towns will finish top 5 in MVP voting

Karl-Anthony Towns, in case you’ve not heard, is a ridiculously talented offensive player who can do things big men should not be physically able to do. Towns was the second best three-point shooter on the roster last season (minimum of three attempts) and averaged 25.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 2.7 APG as a sophomore.

While his defensive numbers (third worst center by Defensive RPM) are concerning, he has the physical attributes to become a force on the defensive end. With Taj Gibson as his frontcourt partner and Tom Thibodeau as his coach, I expect to see a big jump forward on the defensive end. If he can combine his offensive prowess with a good defensive season, then the sky is the limit for Towns

Timberwolves will win 50 games this season

A 19-win jump for a team which has only reached 50 wins four times in franchise history may seem like a reach to our more cynical readers, but the Wolves had a top 10 offense last year and the addition of Jimmy Butler, Jamal Crawford, and Jeff Teague should make this offense the second most potent in the league.

I don’t believe that the Wolves will have a good defense but all they need is a league average defense and 50 wins will be achieved. ESPN’s statistics guru, Kevin Pelton, used Real Plus-Minus (RPM) to calculate all 30 teams’ win total, and seemingly RPM loves the additions of Butler, Teague, and Gibson, as it projects the Wolves to have home court advantage come playoff time. The race for 50 wins this season is on.

Tom Thibodeau wins coach of the year

This lends itself very nicely to the previous point that 50 wins would be what the Timberwolves accomplish this season. Thibodeau finally has the players that he wants; those players now fully understand the system and know what is required of them. If the Timberwolves can continue to hit on all cylinders on offense, improve their defense, and get home court advantage in the playoffs, then there are not many other compelling choices for coach of the year

Only time will tell whether or not these projections were prophetic or pathetic as Timberwolves fans held similar feeling about the 2016-17 season, and that turned out to be a dud. This season should be different, as the young pups finally become adult Wolves.