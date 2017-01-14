Three Common Links From Timberwolves’ Three Straight Wins

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won three straight games for the first time this season. Will this become a recurring theme? Only time will tell. However, there have been a few recurring themes in these three wins that have contributed to the Wolves’ first real winning “streak” (because let’s be honest, two games in a row is not really a streak).

THREE COMMON LINKS FROM THREE STRAIGHT WINS

1. The Re-Emergence of Ricky Rubio

Those who have followed me for awhile know that I have always been a strong Rubio proponent despite his magical abilities to disappear for weeks at a time, sometimes even months. Therefore, as you can imagine, these last three games could not have made me much happier than to see Ricky take control and contribute numbers not yet seen in the NBA this season. It started against Dallas with his 13 points and 15 assists, and then his performance versus Houston with 10 points and 17 assists led the offense to its best output of 2017 thus far and a victory over one of the West’s elite teams.

Last night against Oklahoma City, Rubio had his best performance of the year, and it marked the official re-emergence of that Rubio smile we all know and love (to be addressed in #3). Not only did Ricky contribute 14 points and 14 assists, but he added 4 rebounds and 4 steals to go with it, thoroughly outplaying the triple-double performance by Westbrook (which was technically a quadruple-double if you count his 10 turnovers). It was clear Rubio got in his head throughout the game, culminating with an offensive foul where Westbrook gave Ricky a frustration shove in the late minutes of the game.

Afterward, when Westbrook was asked about Rubio’s performance, he only had this to say: “I’m not worried about no Ricky Rubio.” I think that counts as enough evidence to prove Ricky got in his head.

Rubio now has 46 assists in his last three games – a number no player has hit so far this year in a three-game span. Let’s hope this Ricky Rubio is here to stay and he can do more tricks like this on the court rather than use his infamous disappearance act.

2. Defense, Defense, Defense

As mentioned in my previous article, the Wolves struggled immensely on defense to start the year. Their defensive rating was a dreadful 108.9 through December 15, but it has improved to 103.1 since then (including last night). The notable statistic, though, is that the Wolves have had a defensive rating of 94.3 during this three-game stretch against three high-powered offenses. Forcing Westbrook to miss 11 straight shots is not an easy task, and it is one that no team has been capable of doing yet this year.

Three games is a small sample size, but look for this theme to continue with the Wolves starting to comprehend Thibideau’s defensive schemes.

3. “That was fun.” – Karl-Anthony Towns

When a talented team is engaged and having fun, it is hard to stop them.

During his postgame interview, Karl-Anthony Towns made it clear that he enjoyed the performance by the Wolves, but the fans were even more assertive. The interview was drowned out by cheers from the crowd, a display not seen in Minnesota for quite some time. Fans have been waiting for this team to give them life, and the Wolves certainly did that last night.

Minnesota came out and dominated the start of the second half, avoiding their typical third quarter woes. The Wolves outscored the Thunder 29-18 during the quarter, and the passing was at an all-time high. As Jim Peterson stated, “sharing is caring.” In the early fourth, this passing display culminated with a possession where the Wolves passed the ball six times in a ten-second stretch, ending with a three from Brandon Rush in the corner. The cameras panned to Rubio, rushing the court and waving his towel while screaming with excitement, a massive smile stretched across his face.

We can probably all agree – we want to see more of that. These young guys are starting to play together, and with togetherness comes fun. And then, I think we all know what happens when an incredibly talented team starts to put things together and have fun – they start to win games.