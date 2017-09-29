- Life After Diego Costa Is Still Going Well For Chelsea
Three-Run 8th Inning Rally Help White Sox End Final Homestand Of 2017 With Victory
- Updated: September 29, 2017
A day after it took walk-off heroics from Chicago White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico to eliminate the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim from the playoffs, it took another comeback for the South Siders to win their series finale and rubber-match with the Angels. This time a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth guiding the White Sox to a 5-4 victory in what was also the team’s home finale in 2017.
With them down 4-2, it was a two-out rally against Angels reliever Jesse Chavez, which was started by Avisail Garcia with a sharp opposite-field double to right. Setting up, Rob Brantley’s game-tying, two-run homer, which was also to right. Tim Anderson following that with an infield single before scoring the go-ahead run all the way from first on an RBI single to left by Rymer Liriano. The win showcasing the home crowd the team’s never quit mentality they hope to carry into next season.
That hustle by the speedy Anderson from first to home showing the type of style White Sox manager Rick Renteria has tried instilling in the Sox since the beginning of Spring Training. That aggressive style of play is one we will see pay off next year and beyond when the South Siders finally are fighting to be in the postseason again. Which is why it was even more appropriate that it was the key play in the Sox’s final home game of 2017.
Anderson, whose time of 9.12 seconds from first-to-home, according to Statcast, was the seventh fastest of the year from any runner on first and the third fastest of any White Sox player in the past three seasons. That aggressive style being something the Sox young shortstop talked about in the postgame. “I was just watching Cappy. I didn’t want to go to extras,” Anderson said. “I kind of kept running and Cappy kept waving me.”
The White Sox improve to 53-1 when leading after 8 innings this season, as Juan Minaya came in to nail down his eighth save in nine chances. It capped the team’s home record at 39-42. Something they will obviously need to improve on if they want to contend for a playoff spot next year. Meanwhile, they will finish the season with a weekend series in Cleveland, which starts Friday night. The White Sox will look to play spoiler one more time as the Indians are fighting the Astros for the best record and home-field advantage in the American League.
