Through 6 Games, The Tomas Jurco Trade Isn’t Looking Great

In what ended up being a Chicago Blackhawks win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday afternoon, recently acquired winger Tomas Jurco was a healthy scratch and, frankly, it’s not hard to understand why.

Acquired a few days before the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, the 24-year-old Jurco was supposed to come in and provide some support on the left side for the Blackhawks and strengthen a third line with Marian Hossa and Tanner Kero. Through six games of action, it hasn’t looked promising for Jurco.

Regarded as someone with untapped potential, the hope was for Jurco to bring some experience to a bottom-six with a lot of youth. So far, he hasn’t done much with his time in Chicago.

In six games since his arrival in the Windy City, Jurco doesn’t have a single point and has just six shots on goal. He went from about 12 minutes of playing times in his first four games to under 10 in his next two. He’s been on the ice for just a single Chicago goal and hasn’t had a positive impact on Marian Hossa or Tanner Kero.

Hossa, a 20-plus goal scorer, doesn’t have a single goal — and just one assist — since playing with Jurco. To put it in perspective, the veteran center scored a fantastic goal against the Wild on Sunday without Jurco in the lineup.

It seems like Joe Quenneville was searching for a better spot for Jurco, giving him some shifts with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik, albeit during a game without Nick Schmaltz, but still. Jurco just hasn’t found a place on this Blackhawks team yet.

Oddly enough, the Hawks have been possessing the puck pretty well with Tomas Jurco on the ice. His Corsi For % through six games is 51.8% and his Fenwick For % at Even Strength is at 55.3%. He has the skills to be great, at times showing his deft stick handling and quick feet, so he’s no doubt a good puck possessor. However, it hasn’t been enough to help get points for his line. He has the potential, which is why Stan Bowman traded a 4th-rounder for him. That potential just hasn’t turned into anything positive for Chicago thus far.

You have to wonder if this was the right time to experiment with a guy like Jurco, someone who hasn’t lived up to his potential. With so many great young players in the Blackhawks’ system, there are skaters that should be seeing more NHL-level ice time right now. Vinnie Hinostroza, anyone?

Of course, it’s extremely early in his Blackhawks tenure, but it hasn’t been the most encouraging of starts for Tomas Jurco. For Chicago’s sake, one would hope that he would find his place and start contributing for this team as it inches closer and closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.