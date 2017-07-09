Tim Anderson Go-Ahead Blast Leads White Sox Past Rockies

Tim Anderson assisted the Chicago White Sox avoid another tough loss on Saturday evening with his crushing go-ahead solo shot to center to lead off the top of the 9th. The blast helped the Sox complete a 5-4 victory at Coors Field versus the Colorado Rockies; the 444-foot home run was Anderson’s second longest homer of his career.

In a game that the South Siders jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with two straight, two-out RBI hits from Yolmer Sanchez and Kevan Smith on sharp line drives to center in the first inning, it appeared they would have enough. Even as Sox ace, Jose Quintana, gave up two of his three runs allowed in the bottom half of the first.

Quintana got 9 of his season-high tying 10 strikeouts between the very last out in the first and last out in the fifth. Only giving up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings, the Sox ace didn’t really run into trouble again until the sixth inning, when he walked the only two batters he did all night. The leadoff walk to DJ LeMahieu would come around on an RBI double by Gerardo Parra, which would knock out Quintana; even though he left the game with the lead, eventually the veteran would yield yet another tough luck no-decision.

Parra would eventually tie the game on a sac fly in the 8th, but like they have all year, the Sox wouldn’t quit, though. Even despite facing Colorado All-Star closer, Greg Holland, who came into the game with an MLB-leading 28 saves, Anderson would get the go-ahead blast that gave the South Siders the lead for good.

Sox closer, David Robertson, who was just coming back from a maternity leave, would strike out two and shut down the Rockies 1-2-3 for his 13th save of the year.