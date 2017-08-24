Tim Anderson Gets First Career Walk-Off Vs Twins

A walk-off single to left by Tim Anderson to score Avisail Garcia for the winning run in a comeback 4-3 Chicago White Sox victory over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field gave fans a glimpse of what’s to come for the future of the South Siders.

Just an inning after Yoan Moncada tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI double past third to score Leury Garcia, Anderson hit his first career walk-off to help the Sox win a game that they trailed 3-2 heading into the eighth. Moncada and Anderson being two of the biggest key pieces in the White Sox’s current rebuild. This was a huge win orchestrated by the offense the two gave the team late, highlighting what greatness the future of the team could hold.

It was huge for both Anderson and Moncada too because Anderson had been in a 1-for-20 funk before that, while Moncada was only 4-for-35 batting right-handed before his game-tying double off Twins lefty reliever Taylor Rogers.

Something that management is no doubt really happy to see too. “I think it’s a big lift. We were talking about how they were trying to be able to do something with the secondary pitches. Obviously, they both did. Obviously, it’s a confidence builder, both of them getting big hits, one to tie and one to go ahead. We were sitting in there today in the last at-bat going, ‘Man, we really want this for Timmy right here.’ Big situation, see how he does and fortunately he was able to get it through the infield,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Anderson and Moncada weren’t the only ones who came up big for the Sox either as Leury had a pretty good game too. His spectacular diving catch in right-center to start the top of the sixth possibly saving the game. The Twins would take their first lead of the game in that inning on an RBI single from Jorge Polanco, but wouldn’t score more than that one run in an inning where they could’ve opened it up. Leury would follow it up by hitting a solo shot to right in the bottom half to cut the deficit to one.

Avisail led off the top of the ninth with an opposite field single to right followed by Yolmer Sanchez being intentionally walked before Tim came to the plate in the ninth. It was a moment Anderson saw unfolding in the dugout and wanted to seize. “I wanted that moment. I put the first three at-bats behind me and came up big. It was an exciting moment,” Anderson said. “I’m going to enjoy it and wear it until tomorrow.”