Timberwolves Waive Big Man Jordan Hill From Roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that they have waived former Arizona Wildcats forward/center Jordan Hill from the roster. The Wolves signed Hill last off-season to a two-year deal. The second year was non-guaranteed and the Wolves have decided to cancel the second year of the deal. Hill made $4 million dollars during the 2016/17 season and played in 7 games without starting a single game. Hill averaged 7 minutes per game, 2 points, and 2 rebounds a game. The Wolves decided to waive Hill today as they had until the end of June to waive him or his contract would become guaranteed and count against the Wolves’ salary cap.

By waiving Hill, the Wolves save just over $4 million in cap space and allows them to acquire as much money as possible so they can go after marquee free agents in the off-season, especially at the PG position. With Ricky Rubio again the source of trade rumors, expect the Wolves to make a serious push for free agents such as Kyle Lowry and George Hill.

League sources say Minnesota, in the wake of the Jimmy Butler deal, remains intent on trading Ricky Rubio as it searches for more shooting. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 26, 2017

The Wolves have decisions to make regarding their free agents and how they deal with them will shape their free agency strategy. If they decline to bring back Brandon Rush, Adreian Payne, Omri Casspi, and Shabazz Muhammad, then they will save about $19.3 million in cap space. If this is the case then expect Minnesota to be aggressive during free agency and for them to target three-point shooters who can play defense (Patrick Beverley, Patty Mills etc). I expect them to try to bring back Muhammad (for the right price), as he provides instant offense off a Minnesota bench which lacks depth.

One thing we know for sure with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler is that the Wolves ownership and front office are determined to end the longest playoff drought currently in the league. Clearing space for impact free agents would show that the Wolves are ready to graduate from a goofy up and coming team to serious threats in the Western Conference.