Time For Blue Jays To Replace Kevin Pillar At Leadoff

The Toronto Blue Jays learned a lot from their ugly 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The main storyline, of course, is that this team fell to 0-8 in games that would have had them reach the .500 mark for the first time in 2017.

But the main takeaway that’ll be overlooked? It’s time for Kevin Pillar to stop batting leadoff. It worked in April. That was two months ago, and it hasn’t at all for a while now.

Pillar went 0-for-5 on Tuesday to drop his batting average to a lowly .246 and his OPS to just .700. And for the record, FanGraphs notes that the MLB average AVG is .255. The Jays simply need more from a guy who’s supposed to be getting on base consistently.

Pillar also had an extremely disappointing at-bat during Tuesday’s game. With the Jays down 5-1 in the seventh inning, Pillar came up to the plate — bases loaded and two out. He took two balls then proceeded to swing (and not come close) to three pitches way out of the strike zone.

That one at-bat doesn’t define his entire 2017 campaign thus far, of course. But Pillar’s rapid regression is extremely alarming, and it’s worrisome that manager John Gibbons has seemingly overlooked it for too long. Pillar batted .301 with an .844 OPS in April. Those numbers dropped to .252 and .276 in May.

And in June? .174 with a .495 OPS. He’s also batting a woeful .063 with runners in scoring position and two out. Simply unacceptable numbers for a leadoff hitter who’s job is to come up with the timely hits.

Pillar has never been a great hitter — so Gibbons doesn’t have much of a reason to think he’s a Bryce Harper-type player in the midst of a slump. Pillar has been slumping for too long and simply isn’t delivering with all these chances to be a hero.

It’s not like the Jays don’t have options to replace Pillar at leadoff, either. Jose Bautista has pop and can draw walks, so he’d be a solid option at the top of the lineup. Steve Pearce has decent speed and hits well for contact, and perhaps he can raise that batting average with more chances at the top of the lineup. Or Ezequiel Carrera (a lefty batting .297) could be the guy when he returns from the 10-day disabled list.

But the point is, the Jays are last in the American League East because their offense has been a disaster in 2017. Pillar isn’t the only hitter that’s struggling. Only Josh Donaldson, Kendrys Morales, and Justin Smoak can say that they’re doing their jobs at the plate.

Gibbons doesn’t have a knack for making significant changes to the lineup. If he refuses to move Pillar out of the leadoff spot, the Jays’ offense will not find that spark they need to reach the playoffs again in 2017. It’s time for a change at the top of the lineup, because the Pillar project isn’t working.