It’s Time For Frank Kaminsky To Take The Next Step

Getting stronger should help, and all reports indicate he has hit the weights this summer. This will help in two key areas, post defense and defensive rebounding. Kaminsky is a legit 7’0 feet tall, but only averaged 4.5 rebounds per game and 3.7 defensive rebounds. Even worse, his total rebound percentage was 9.5 percent. That was 10th on the team, behind even Brian Roberts! Since he is limited vertically, becoming stronger and understanding positioning is the only way Kaminsky will improve as a rebounder. Learning the nuances of NBA defense is the biggest way Kaminsky can improve.

His other weakness is rim protection. He only averaged 0.5 blocks per game, and his block per game percentage was 0.45, which was sixth on the team. Now I know rim protection is not all about blocking shots; Cody Zeller is living proof of that. Kaminsky was second on the team only to Zeller at 6.3 contested two-point shots per game. That was still only 59th in the league, so not only is Kaminsky not blocking shots, he is usually not even contesting them.

You would hope he would take charges. Ehh. Kaminsky was 120th in the league in charges taken per 36 minutes. That’s not as bad as it sounds, as he drew 0.10 charges per game, and remember this is out of around 400 players. This is an area where Kaminsky can contribute on the defensive end. If you’re not going to block the shot or alter it, you better beat the offensive player to the spot and be willing to sacrifice your body.

The weight room can transform Kaminsky into a better rebounder. Weights won’t help him take more charges, though, only sacrificing his body will help him there. Understanding positioning will also go a long way in Kaminsky’s improvement on the defensive end.

The biggest change to Kaminsky is the arrival of Dwight Howard. Howard is everything Kaminsky is not defensively. He can dominate the defensive glass and, even at his age, is still an excellent rim protector and shot blocker. Kaminsky should see more minutes this season at the four next to Howard. Howard can protect Kaminsky and cut some of his mistakes.

We should see better overall defensive numbers from Kaminsky next season. Dwight will help him on that end plus Kaminsky fits well with Howard on offense. Frank can stretch the floor to open space for Howard. Howard is always at his best next to stretch 4. Remember him with Rashard Lewis in Orlando?

Posting Up

Kaminsky posted 0.84 points per possession last season and scored 42.5 percent of the time. Points per possession were 174th and score frequency was 127th. Score frequency is how often he scored on post-ups per all of his attempts. That said, one positive of his post game, his turnover percentage was only 9.2 percent out of the post.

Most of the numbers are not good, however. Strength is an issue again. Kaminsky doesn’t have the quickness to go around players, so he has to go through them. Since he can’t jump high, he can have a tough time finishing over length. Added muscle should help him overpower defenders and get to his spot easier. It will be his fundamentals though that separates him from the pack.

There are other ways to overcome this. The first is running the floor to get cross matches. Kaminsky can outrun a big to the other end, get a smaller player on him, and then set up position for an easy duck in.

The second way for Kaminsky to get more easy buckets in the post is similar, attack switches off the pick and roll. Shooting threes off picks and pops leads to Kaminsky drawing switches. Frank needs to attack these switches more.

Passing

Frank had a nice year passing the ball last season. His assists and assist ratio increased substantially. He raised his average number of assists from 1.2 to 2.2 per game, and his assist rate jumped from 13.1 to 14.6. I think this season we will see even more of an improvement. If he improves as a scorer, he will draw even more attention, and Frank can then find open teammates off of double teams. Also, there will be better players around Kaminsky this season. The arrival of Malik Monk and Howard should only help Kaminsky. Kaminsky gets his assists usually in three ways. The first is attacking a closeout from the three-point line and then making a pass on the move to either a cutter or a shooter.

Remember, Kaminsky takes 4.7 threes a game, so even though he doesn’t shoot the best percentage, defenders still respect his long ball. That leads to lots of opportunities for Kaminsky to put the ball on the floor, something he is more than capable of, and from there he can score or pass.

Now back to the post. Frank may not always score in the post, but he is a smart player, and he can find the open guy. In shooting lineups, Kaminsky can post up, take a hard dribble, wait for an extra defender to commit and then find the open shooter.

The last way Frank is capable as a passer is finding cutters. Either out of the post or from the three-point line. He is probably better at it from the three-point line. Kaminsky is a willing and a smart passer, who can make crisp on point, passes.

These are three different ways Kaminsky can be useful as a passer, and the Hornets should take more advantage of that next season. Kaminsky was first among Charlotte big man in assist ratio at 14.6 percent, and fifth overall on the team. He was also fourth in assist to turnover ratio. Frank is not an efficient scorer yet, but he is certainly an effective passer.

Shooting

The last key to Kaminsky’s game is the long ball. As I mentioned, he attempts 4.7 threes a game and shoots them at 32 percent. To truly be a stretch four or five, Kaminsky needs to shoot at a higher percentage. Kaminsky takes most of his threes off pick and pops, spotting up off penetration and in transition. He shoots most of his threes from three areas, the left and the right corner, and the top of the key.

His success varies from each of these areas. From the left corner he shoots a good 36 percent, from the right corner he shoots an ugly 27 percent, and from the top he shoots a decent 33 percent. It’s no surprise to see his left corner be his highest percentage. The corner is the closest three, and for most players, it’s where they shoot the highest percentage. It is strange though that Kaminsky is a lot better from one corner than the other. I am not sure what the explanation is for this, but surely it is something Kaminsky and the Hornets need to work on.

Kaminsky took a majority of his threes from the top of the key, but Charlotte may want to look into creating an action that gets him more looks in the left corner. Let’s start with Franks’s pick and pop threes. These usually happen when Frank sets a quick screen at the top of the key and then instead of rolling, drifts out behind the three-point line for an open look. This kind of play can put a lot of stress on a lot of opposing bigs.

The next way Kaminsky gets threes, especially easy ones, are off penetration, where he can spot up, preferably in the left corner.

Finally, there are transition threes. Charlotte is not the fastest team in the league, finishing 19th in pace, but Kaminsky did a good job in transition last season. The other thing he does well in transition is act as a trailer for whoever is pushing the ball.

For the 9th overall pick, there have been ups and downs in Kaminsky’s first two seasons. The good news is there have been great flashes. Charlotte’s coaches have now seen enough where they know where Frank is capable. Now the challenge is incorporating a system that maximizes his strengths while also pushing him to work on his weaknesses.

Combine those two things, and we should see a breakout third season from Kaminsky. He will always have some flaws, especially on defense, but the blueprint is there for success. I believe in Frank and the coaches. Kaminsky can average 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists this season. Not incredible numbers, but numbers that justify the ninth overall pick and more significant numbers that should help Charlotte win.