Time For West Ham To Empty The Arsenal

Transfer talks are well underway with many sources reporting Arsenal and Lyon are set to announce Alexandre Lacazette coming to Arsenal, and West Ham is excited about the news.

The news is good for West Ham in multiple facets. West Ham is sure to sign odd-man-out at Arsenal, Oliver Giroud, who wants first team football and to stay in London. Secondly, West Ham transfer target Adama Traore is set to sign with Lyon. This is good news for West Ham as they valued him at £8-10 million, and the fee Lyon will pay for him is rumored to be near £17 million. This move replaces Lacazette’s pace and instigated the transfer talks with Arsenal.

While missing out on a transfer target seems like a bad thing, West Ham seems to be appropriately cautious here. Traore did not manage to score last season with Middlesbrough, and only collected one assist in league play. Sure, he is only 21 years old, and has great speed, but this is a prospect West Ham can afford to lose out on in this instant.

Giroud spent the majority of his 2016/17 campaign as a substitute, however, he still managed to score 12 league goals. His ability to convert in important matches is well documented and Arsenal manager, Arsène Wenger, has stated that Giroud has what Arsenal needs in order to be successful. I believe he is being genuine, however, Arsenal does not have what the player needs, first team football available. The falling out with star forward Alexis Sanchez has seemed to have cooled in the world of Arsenal football and I do not believe he will leave the club this summer.

With Lacazette added into the mix it is clear Arsenal is changing their attack to be based on speed and elusiveness. Giroud does act as more of a target man and cannot slice up the pitch like the previously mentioned players.

The link to West Ham is clear. He would be their best player if joining, and the club can meet his transfer fee of £20 million, his weekly wages of £100k/week, allow him to stay in London, and give him first team football ahead of the 2018 World Cup. An added bonus is the impact it would have on fellow London team Arsenal, as they would lose their mid-match option for goals. West Ham can legitimize themselves as a top tier club by nabbing up the Frenchman, and more!

West Ham should continue to sack Arsenal, specifically over Henry Onyekuru. Onyekuru is a breakout Nigerian forward in the Belgian league who has blown his competition and scouts out of the water. He was originally identified as a target for Arsenal, however, he has also been linked to Newcastle, and now favorites to sign him, West Ham United. The allure of West Ham over Arsenal is the same as in the Giroud case – first team football. West Ham has a large gap on their left attacking side and Onyekuru could walk onto the team to fill that void. The largest hold up in Onyekuru coming to the Premier League was him securing a working visa in England. The young Nigerian has been granted one this week and will look to make his decision this upcoming week in London.

The last option to clear out the arsenal of Arsenal would be to sniff around on another club striker, Lucas Perez. Signed in August of 2016, Perez has only started twice in Premier League play, and only made nine appearances total. He netted one goal in his appearances but has been disgruntled and apparently looking for a way out since not getting any playing time. This move would not make all too much sense if West Ham land Giroud, however, it is a solid backup option that would also hurt their fellow London team, a win-win.

West Ham can learn to be a big squad this summer by emptying out Arsenal’s players simply by following their lead on young talent, and being opportunistic when assessing which of their players are available.