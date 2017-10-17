Todd Frazier And Aaron Judge Ignite Yankees’ Offense In ALCS To Tie Series

Oh boy, this ALCS has been exciting. Barring a bit of clunker in Game 3 with the Yankees winning 8-1, these two teams seem so evenly matched. After four games, this ALCS is tied at two games apiece. The New York Yankees had a sleeping offense in Houston, but now it has been awoken. The funny thing is, the offense woke up off the ugliest swing I have seen for a home run. Todd Frazier started the 14-run-scoring barrage between Games 3 and 4 with a three-run home run. Meanwhile, the Yankee favorite Aaron Judge finally has started hitting with power in the postseason. Yankee Stadium must be a spark plug for the offense. After only scoring 2 runs in Games 1 and 2, the offense has exploded into this ALCS.

Todd Frazier Is A Yankee

Out of the three trades that Brian Cashman pulled off, the acquisition of Todd Frazier might have been the best of the bunch. While that trade brought in David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to solidify an already solid bullpen, there is a strong case for Todd Frazier being the top prize from the trade. Why? Well, on Monday night, Frazier jumped the sleeping Yankees’ offense into action with one of the worst swings for a home run I have ever seen; a ball that my initial hope was that it would bloop in turned into a wall scrapper three-run home run. That home run woke the offense up, leading to an 8-1 win in Game 3 of the ALCS. Then in Game 4, he started the rally in the bottom of the eighth where the Yankees took the lead.

How can Todd Frazier be the most important player out of the three the Yankees acquired from the Chicago White Sox? Since being acquired by the Yankees, Frazier is only slashing .222/.365/.423 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. Meanwhile, Robertson and Kahnle have established themselves so well into the Yankees’ bullpen to the point where Dellin Betances and Adam Warren might be trade bait this offseason. Both Kahnle and Robertson have been leaned on heavily during this postseason, combing for 18 innings pitched and only one run allowed. They have been huge for so far in 2017 and will be next season too. Meanwhile, Frazier will be a free agent at the end of the season and will likely move on to another team. So where is my argument?

Todd Frazier Is Nick Swisher

The leader of the thumbs down revolution is instilling the same type of personality and excitement within the Yankees’ clubhouse that Nick Swisher did back in 2009. For anybody who recalls, the Yankees were a miserable bunch from 2004-2008. While there was mild team success (making the postseason every season except 2008), the clubhouse seemed to be a place of sorrow and bad attitudes. Then, Cashman acquired Nick Swisher and the team had a completely different attitude about them. Mixed with Melky Cabrera, Swisher was the perfect influence for the team that went on to win the 2009 World Series. Todd Frazier is doing the same thing.

This 2017 Yankees club is young and features fun personalities. It was not similar to those Yankee teams where everything seemed dire. However, after the rough stretch in June and early July, the team seemed to lose the spunk it had to start the season. After acquiring Frazier, it returned. While Frazier’s numbers will not impress anybody, his enjoyment of the game is contagious. As a fan watching at home, you cannot help but smile when the camera hits Frazier after any form of Yankees’ success. That infectious attitude has spread through the locker room.

His hustle in Game 5 of the ALDS helped the Yankees gain another insurance run in the ninth inning. He consistently has tough at-bats and is usually reliable defensively. Not only is his attitude great, but he provides more veteran leadership for the younger guys. In Games 3 and 4, it helped start the Yankees offense.

Aaron Judge Rises In ALCS

Somebody needs to check the right field wall in Yankee Stadium for injuries after this postseason. In the ALDS, Aaron Judge robbed a home run, resulting in the bottom panel of the wall to fall off. On Monday night, Judge crashed into the wall to catch a well-hit ball off of the bat of Yuli Gurriel. The main question on everybody’s mind after that was how bad did Judge hurt the wall? Later in Game 3, Judge fisted an inside fastball for a three-run home run to left. If not for a wild pitch by Will Harris, it would have been a grand slam. In Game 4, he got the Yankees on the board with a long home run to center field. He tied the game in eighth with a double off of the wall to drive in Jacoby Ellsbury.

Aaron Judge had been anemic on offense since the AL Wild Card Game. The ALDS was a poor showing, only managing one hit while striking out a record 16 times. However, the ALCS has been better. The strikeouts are still there (including two between Games 3 and 4) but he has started hitting again. Three extra-base hits in the span of these two games have helped the Yankees.

C.C. Needs To Comeback

C.C. Sabathia has been fantastic for the Yankees this postseason. In three starts, Sabathia has pitched to the tune of a 2.30 ERA over 15.2 innings pitched. The 37-year-old southpaw has rediscovered his form after losing velocity on his fastball. This postseason has been Sabathia’s exclamation point to a great season where he posted an ERA of 3.69. In addition to his great ERA, he has been racking up strikeouts in his limited innings. Averaging more than a strikeout per inning, he has struck out 19 batters against the two best offenses at not striking out.

Despite having three rough seasons (2013-2016) in pinstripes, Sabathia is still beloved by Yankee fans. In return, Sabathia loves New York. During the broadcast of Game 3 (where Sabathia pitched six scoreless innings), it was mentioned that Sabathia wants to remain in New York. He is coming up on free agency at the end of this postseason run. The Yankees would surely love to re-sign (under the right contract) the big lefty. I think that this might be more of necessity than a desire at this point. His veteran presence will be great for the youthful starting rotation that the Yankees will feature next season.

Sonny Gray Deserves Better

The Yankees traded for Sonny Gray to help bolster their rotation. Unfortunately for Gray, the Yankees have let him down constantly during his starts. Back in his first start, the defense made 3 errors behind him in the first inning. Out of 12 starts that Gray has had as a Yankee, seven times the Yankees failed to score a single run. In the postseason, why would it be any different? Gray pitched 5+ innings, only allowing one hit. A single hit and he was lined up for the loss in Game 4. Of course, the Yankees started a 4-run comeback in the seventh inning.

In two postseason starts with the Yankees, Gray has not seen any offensive production. However, this is not a new trend. In four total starts and 21.2 innings pitched, he has received no run support in the postseason. If Sonny Gray sees another postseason start this postseason, the Yankees better put up 10 runs for the man. In addition to the lack of run support, the Yankees made two errors while Gray was pitching.

Aaron Boone Territory

Game 4 was the first time since Game 7 of the ALCS in 2003 that the Yankees came back from a deficit of 4 runs or greater. After the Astros jumped out to a 4-run lead, it could have been easy for the Yankees to get discouraged and allow Lance McCullers Jr to dominate them the rest of the game. However, Judge hits a home run, Didi Gregorius smacks a triple, and the Yankees pull within 2 runs at the end of seven. In the eighth, the Yankees sent up 10 hitters and scored 4 runs. Gary Sanchez put the Yankees ahead with a double to right-center. What a time for his first hit of the series.

Can The Yankees Hit Keuchel?

Dallas Keuchel had a gem in Game 1. Striking out 10 Yankee hitters over 7 innings without surrendering a run, he kept the Yankees’ offense quiet. Also, he is no stranger to Yankee Stadium in the postseason. Back in 2015, Keuchel threw a great game against the Bronx Bombers in the AL Wild Card Game. In that game, he pitched 6 innings, only allowed 3 hits, and no runs. If the Yankees want to win the ALCS, they will have to beat Keuchel or Justin Verlander. But the Yankees should have a simple game plan Wednesday night: get to the bullpen.