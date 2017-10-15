Tom Brady Breaks QB Wins Record In Wild Affair

The New England Patriots continue to survive by the skin of their teeth. Eeking out a 24-17 win on the heel of a controversial TD reversal against the Jets. With the win, Tom Brady is now the owner of the most regular season wins by a QB in NFL history (Brady already had the most playoff + regular season wins by a QB), having surpassed the 186 wins by both Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

There are still plenty of issues for this team to work out though mid-way through October.

What Went Right for the Patriots

The duo of Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks are continuing to get things done for the Patriots. Gronk (6 catches, 83 yards, 2 TDs) had his most Gronk-like performance of the season, and had his first multi-TD game since 2015. Meanwhile, Cooks (6 catches for 93 yards) hooked up on another big play with Brady on a 42-yarder just before the end of the 2nd Quarter to set up what would become a TD for Gronk two plays later.

The run game also looked much improved this week, minus the fumble by Mike Gillislee, putting up 119 yards on 24 carries for a healthy 5.0 YPC.

Devin McCourty and Malcolm Butler also both had an interception.

What Went Wrong for the Pats

I wouldn’t say anything went majorly wrong with the Pats this week, which is a slight improvement, but there were many, many small things that very much added up.

Brady (20/38 for 257 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int) was not as sharp as usual, particularly early in the game. It’s possible the consistent pressure he’s been facing all season long is starting to affect his play, as he’s starting to see ghosts now and then.

The defense was a sieve early on and then at the end of the game as well, and has now allowed all six opposing QBs to surpass 300 yards passing against them. On a team with as much secondary talent as the Pats have, even with Stephon Gilmore out this week due to a concussion, this is unacceptable, especially this deep into the season.

Penalties are also continuing to be an issue. After a penalty-free first half for the Pats, they committed six in the second half. There were also two turnovers by the offense. Belichick prides himself on his team playing mistake-free football, and this week was not that.

What’s Next for the Patriots

The Pats (4-2) will be at home next week against the Falcons (3-2), in a rematch of SB 51.

The Patriots’ defense has struggled against mobile QBs this season, but it did limit pocket QB Drew Brees to just 20 points, so it’ll be interesting to see if they can do the same against Matt Ryan, who has been struggling mightily this season after an MVP winning 2017.

Meanwhile, Brady will be looking to bounce back after a less than stellar game against the Jets in which he had his worst performance since Week 1 against the Chiefs. He struggled mightily against this defense to start off SB 51 before of course shredding them to bits by the end.

I’d expect a relatively high scoring game, but with the Pats at home, I’ll take them to improve their record to 5-2 against Atlanta.