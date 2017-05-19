Tom Brady Partners With Aston Martin

Move over, Daniel Craig; Brady is now Aston Martin’s main man.

Announced Friday via Brady’s Instagram page, the five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has officially inked a deal to be Aston Martin’s new spokesperson.

I’m no James Bond but… Proud to announce my new partnership with @astonmartinlagonda! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 19, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

As you can see in the photo, Brady is sitting on the hood of an Aston Martin DB11, a slick vehicle that starts at $211,995. According to Aston Martin’s specs, the DB11 boasts a 600-horsepower V12 engine that will propel the car from 0-60 in under four seconds.

Aston Martin also released a press release about the partnership, stating that Brady would be working with Marek Richman, Aston Martin’s VP & Chief Creative Officer, to explore “The Love of Beautiful” through a new content series called “Category of One.” During this series, the duo will explore moments from Brady’s sporting history in which he sees beauty.

Brady added in his own take on the partnership, per the press release:

“Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well.

“As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company’s history.”

Of course, the most interesting nugget of this entire partnership is actually partially hidden near the end of the press release. During Brady’s first year with Aston Martin, he will be working to curate a special Aston Martin, based on the 2018 Vanquish S. This entire process will be documented as the summer unveiling draws closer.

If you ever needed confirmation that Brady has won at life, this should serve as the final piece of evidence. Five Super Bowl victories, a supermodel wife, two kids, a $200-dollar nutrition guide, and now he gets to help design a brand new Vanquish! My goodness.