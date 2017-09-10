Tom Savage Benched Against Jaguars

Bill O’Brien is back to his quarterback benching ways after two quarters with Tom Savage. Two seasons ago, O’Brien benched Brian Hoyer during the season opener against Kansas City and inserted Ryan Mallett. The move followed an offseason in which O’Brien repeatedly said that Houston would be sticking with Hoyer. Well, old habits apparently die hard as O’Brien repeated the exact same process this season.

The Texans head coach spent all offseason hyping up Savage, saying that he would be the starter for the foreseeable future despite Houston trading up and drafting Deshaun Watson. Apparently, O’Brien didn’t listen to himself as he benched Savage to start the third quarter.

In one half of action, Savage looked dreadful behind a patchwork offensive line. The veteran found no time to throw en route to 7-13 for 62 yards., He was sacked six times and coughed up two fumbles, one of which was returned for a Jacksonville touchdown. His limited mobility was a factor.

Once Watson came into the game, he provided a spark simply because he could mask the terrible offensive line play by scrambling around and avoiding defenders. Watson made some mistakes on his opening drive but was saved from an interception by a Jacksonville penalty. He capped off an opening drive in which he completed five of eight attempted passes by hitting DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown.

Watson would finish the 12-23 throwing for 102 yards and a TD, also rushing twice for 8 yards. Watson did add a fumble to the stat line, though.

Watson’s strong enough performance thrust into the fire appears to be a good indicator of future production, but would anyone be surprised if O’Brien benched him in the coming weeks?