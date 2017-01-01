Sunday afternoon, Tom Savage suffered a concussion during a loss to the Tennessee Titans and was replaced by backup Brock Osweiler.

The concussion came in the first half as Savage was running a quarterback sneak on fourth down. He converted the first down but was knocked from the game. Savage finished his time 5-8 for 25 yards and a lost fumble in one quarter of play. In his stead, Osweiler completed 21 of 40 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown on a blown play.

Bill O’Brien was asked about the concussion by the Houston Chronicle during his postgame media availability and was quiet about Savage’s chances at a return.

“I think it’s going to be an evaluation,” O’Brien said. “We will talk about it as a staff.”

The Texans will host the Oakland Raiders next weekend during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. O’Brien has to hope that he will have Savage back in the mix after seeing Osweiler have an uninspiring performance against the Raiders back in Week 11.