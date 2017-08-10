Tommy Paul Claims Men’s USTA U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge

World No. 174 Tommy Paul wins the USTA U.S. Open Wild Card Challenge and will be competing in his second U.S. Open. As a junior player, Paul excelled on the Junior ITF Circuit. In 2015, Paul won the Junior French Open and reached the Junior U.S. Open final as well. Paul would be ranked as high as No. 3 on the ITF world rankings. Paul has had a steady rise through the ATP rankings, winning two Futures Challengers and getting to the quarterfinals at the ATP level in Atlanta and Washington D.C. Although his serve is not the fastest, Paul places it incredibly well. Making for a great weapon to use during points, Paul’s backhand is also technically sound.

With another wild card taken, slots are being filled quickly for a place in the 2017 U.S. Open. Sofia Kenin took the women’s wild card challenge, and a total of six wild cards will be given out at the end of this week. The boy’s and girl’s national tournaments are being held simultaneously this week. The winners of the 18-and-under divisions for both singles and doubles will be granted wild cards into the U.S. Open. Earlier in the year, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski from the University of Virginia and Brienne Minor from the University of Michigan won the Division I NCAA Individual Tournament also granting them both entry into the U.S. Open. Wild cards were also given to Andrew Harris and Spencer Papa from the University of Oklahoma, and Francesca Di Lorenzo and Miho Kowase from Ohio State University for claiming the NCAA Division I Doubles Tournaments respectively.

Along with them, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation, the USTA gave wild cards to Geoffrey Blancaneaux and Pauline Parmentier of France. The USTA also has a reciprocal agreement with Tennis Australia for two wild cards to be given to them as well for the men’s and women’s singles events. With the remaining spots to be given to most American players, who will the USTA decide upon? There are so many talented, qualified individuals like Taylor Fritz, Stefan Kozlov, Michael Mmoh, Noah Rubin, Reilly Opelka, Kayla Day, Usue Arconada, Taylor Townsend, Grace Min, and Amanda Anisimova to name a few from either category. This year’s U.S. Open will definitely be one to watch to take a look at the next generation of players. Some will take this opportunity and run with it, while others may crack under pressure. Stay tuned.