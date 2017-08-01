The Citi Open in Washington D.C., has a stacked field this year. With young talent mixed with seasoned veterans, every match is worth seeing. Unfortunately, John Isner, who is on an eight-match win streak, had to pull out with a knee injury. Isner probably needs the rest from all the matches he has played, and definitely does not want to risk his U.S. Open chances. However, there were a lot of high-quality matches today.

Wild card NextGenATP player Tommy Paul took on fellow NextGenATP player Casper Ruud in an exciting first round. Ruud came out of the gate quicker than Paul, using his stronger serve to hit six aces and win 83% of first serve points. After taking the first set 6-3, Ruud’s rhythm fell off, and Paul backed down on the unforced errors to make the Norwegian up and comer play more. Paul would use his steadier groundstrokes to break the young Norwegian three times in the second set to take it 7-5. Ruud, hampered by an injury in the third set, was down 0-3 when he called it quits. An unfortunate end to an intriguing first round between two players with a great future. Paul is fresh off a quarterfinal finish at the BB&T Atlanta Open. The American sets up a second round match with seventh seed Lucas Pouille.

Another NextGenATP player, Stefan Kozlov was down 5-7, 0-2 against qualifier Yuki Bhambri when he had to retire as well. Players are not taking any of chances of an injury turning too serious that would take them out of the U.S. Open. Bhambri is a former junior standout, getting to No.1 in the world and winning the 2009 Junior Australian Open title. After years of promise, Bhambri’s fitness is better, and he is starting to develop some weapons and not be well-rounded in all aspects.

Nicolas Mahut, the No.9 ranked doubles player in the world, fired 12 aces in his 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win over Thomas Fabbiano. The two-time doubles Grand Slam champion used his net skills to disrupt Fabbiano’s baseline game. Mahut only faced one break point the entire match, but was able to save it. Mahout faces a fellow big-server, third seed Milos Raonic in the second round. Mahut’s first serve has to be on again in that match as Raonic has improved his return game.

Another American was able to win Monday. Jared Donaldson, another NextGenATP player competing this week, needed 2 hours to hold off Dudi Sela. The first set was extremely close. Each player broke once, but Sela, a player that likes slicing his backhand and coming to net, out maneuvered Donaldson, taking it 7-6 (8-6). Neither player let up in the second until Donaldson got the decisive break on Sela’s serve to win it 6-4. After that, Donaldson maintained his level of play, while Sela’s faded. Using his all-court game, Donaldson was able to protect his own serve with ease, allowing Donaldson to solely focus on breaking Sela. The NextGenATP player took the third set 6-3, and will now face a lucky loser in round two.