Tony Sipp Steps In It: The Mess In The Astros’ Bullpen

Numbers don’t lie, but it’s a good bet that Houston left-handed reliever Tony Sipp wishes they would at least fib a little. Or, at least be creatively evasive.

With no such luck coming his way, he’s got to live with ending Spring Training with an 8.10 ERA, with 4 strikeouts in a scant 6.2 innings, in which he allowed 11 hits and 7 walks. So do the Astros….live with it, I mean.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder allowed 3 runs on 2 hits and a walk over a third of an inning in Friday’s (March 31) final exhibition game against the Cubs. The Chicago game marked the third time in eight spring outings that Sipp has been knocked around.

Sipp ‘n’ Slide

This meltdown comes on the heels of Sipp’s career-worst season (4.95 ERA, .297 BAA in 43.2 IP), and leaves the Astros with a huge question mark in the bullpen. To add to that, Sipp is beginning the second season of a 3-year, $18 million deal.

Sipp, 33, is the club’s only southpaw reliever, so if his struggles continue, manager A.J. Hinch may have to hunt down a right-handed reliever who can pitch effectively against left-handed hitters.

That might be eventual good news to the just-jettisoned James Hoyt, who lost out on the last Opening Day roster spot (to fellow righty Jandel Gustave), and will start 2017 at Houston’s Triple-A affiliate. Hoyt is a righty, but has historically handled left-handed hitters deftly.

Related: Astros Could Bring Pain With “The Big Hoyt”

Related: Astros Promote Closer Hoyt

The truth is that Sipp is a situational lefty, brought in usually to face one or two batters, late in high-leverage points in the game. If he falters, and puts on the small handful of hitters he faces, whichever pitcher spells him is put in a hole straight away. Not to mention the lack of confidence Hinch has to have, now, in calling on Sipp in those situations.

The Trip to H-Town

Tony Sipp spent time on three different teams in the span of 5 1/2 months (D-backs, Padres, San Diego’s AAA El Paso Chihuahuas) before Houston signed him May 2, 2014.

Video: A week after signing, watch Sipp throw 2 hitless innings, striking out 5 of 6 Orioles

Sipp took root and flourished at his new Houston home, turning in a 2014 stat line of 4-3 record, 3.38 ERA, .157 BAA, a career-best 0.89 WHIP, and career bests in K/9 (11.19) and BABIP (2.09).

His importance as a late inning anchor for the ‘Stros became even more evident in 2015, as Sipp racked up similar numbers as the previous year: 3-4 record, 1.99 ERA, 208 BAA, 1.03 WHIP, and 10.27 K/9, but a lower BB/9 (2.48) than his 3.02 in ’14. The big free-agent signing came about a couple months after the close of the ’15 season.

So much was made (by those purported to be “in the know”) about the perceived need for an ace arm in the rotation, that Sipp’s dip in production in ’16 was largely overlooked….at least in the offseason trade rumors department. With that in Houston’s rear-view mirror, and his horrendous spring showing, now what?

Relieve Pitcher?

Obviously, with all that dough tied up in Sipp, a trade may not be option one, especially if option one ultimately turns out to be Sipp turning his performance around.

But, a peek inside the organization for help from within reveals a rather shallow pool.

Ashur Tolliver (Dec. ’16 waiver claim), Reymin Guduan (’09 amateur FA), and Chris Cotton (’13 draft) are the only available lefty relievers in the upper levels of the organization. All three will start 2017 on the Triple-A Fresno roster. Starter Brian Holmes, 26 (2012 draft), is a lefty Fresno starter, and could be brought in as a less-than-optimal solution.

Two of the four above (Cotton and Holmes) are not on the Astros’ 40-man roster, but at press time, two spots were open to possibly occupy one.

Trade Route?

It will be hard to move the contract attached to Sipp’s resumé, but a quick look around yields a couple intriguing lefties.

Tyler Webb is a Rule 5 pick just returned to the Yankees from Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Webb impressed in Pirates camp, logging a 2.77 ERA, with 11 strikeouts and just one walk in 13 innings. Webb put up a 3.59 ERA, 10.2 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 in 72.2 IP with the Yankees’ Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016.

Video: Watch Webb interview/highlights from his junior year at South Carolina

The Pirates’ ‘pen is loaded with lefty relievers, so a peek over their fence might give Luhnow a few ideas. The Easiest Solution Houston, of course, wants Sipp to succeed, and first in line with that sentiment is the man himself. Hinch would love nothing more than to send Sipp out there with the confidence to get the job done, and not have to get someone warmed up at the same time. On a roster relatively devoid of holes, question marks or position battles, it will be interesting to see how the Tony Sipp saga unfolds. For the Astros of 2017, yet another reason to stay tuned. Related: Uncovering the Real 2017 Astros: What Other Previews Aren’t Telling You