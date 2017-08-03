Toronto Blue Jays Disappointed At The Trade Deadline

With the playoffs a pipe dream heading into Monday’s trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays had a chance to restock their farm system by selling off a number of veteran assets.

Given how the front office has made it clear they’re not going to blow things up and want to be competitive in 2018, Monday was a prime opportunity to acquire controllable players that could have played big roles for next season.

And, though Jays’ general manager Ross Atkins was able to acquire a solid prospect in Teoscar Hernandez and utility man Nori Aoki from the Houston Astros in exchange for Francisco Liriano, the chances were there for the Jays to do much more.

Why is Jose Bautista still here? He’s having his worst season as a Blue Jay and is sure to walk in free agency. Anything—a D-level prospect even—would have been a good enough return.

Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ would have helped a playoff-hungry team at the deadline. However, the Jays are keeping both fading starters for now, and Estrada could leave as a free agent this winter. It would have been better to have gotten something for him.

The Jays farm system really isn’t that strong outside of prized prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Atkins had the players to trade and had the chance to add depth to the farm system. Getting prospects would allow him to dangle them in trades down the road, too.

Trading Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians for two minor league players was a decent move, given how the pending free agent probably wasn’t going to return to Toronto after this season. But why were Liriano and Smith the only guys traded?

Monday was the chance for a “fire sale” of the veterans who don’t have long-term futures in Toronto. Keeping them around until season’s end doesn’t do anything to help the Jays stay competitive next season.

As such, it wasn’t a very successful trade deadline for the Blue Jays, but a rather lackluster one.