- Allegations Of Corruption And Organizational Nepotism – USA Rugby’s Not-So-Secret Secret
- Super Rugby Quarterfinal Wrap Up
- Kyrie Irving: San Antonio Spur?
- Training Camp Battles: Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks
- West Ham Add Record Signing Marko Arnautovic
- What Does The Chicago Cubs 2018 Rotation Look Like?
- Steelers Training Camp Preview
- 2017 Super Rugby Quarterfinals Preview
- “Careful Buyer” Yankees Still Need A Starting Pitcher, The Only Question Is Who?
- Astros Wise To Weather The Feather: Brad Peacock Finally Pays Rotation Dividends
Toronto Blue Jays Should Package Rentals Together
-
- Updated: July 23, 2017
The Toronto Blue Jays entered this week with one final chance to gain ground in the Wild Card race. Instead, they barely salvaged a split with the Boston Red Sox and couldn’t hit against the Cleveland Indians (surprise, surprise).
Even the most optimistic of Jays fans have to accept that this 2017 squad is no longer capable of pushing for the playoffs. It’s time to sell, and there’s no questioning that at this point. Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot to “sell” right now.
There are three primary Blue Jays that many expect to be dealt, and they’re all set to hit free agency in the winter: Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, and Jose Bautista. None of those guys will fetch a significant return on their own. Just look at the stats:
Estrada: 4-7, 5.52 ERA, 1.49 WHIP
Liriano: 5-5, 6.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP
Bautista: .224 BA, 16 HR, 43 RBI, 100 strikeouts, .733 OPS, 0.1 WAR
The stats, their ages, and the fact they’d only be rental players are why Estrada, Liriano, and Bautista won’t get the Jays much at the deadline. But what if the Blue Jays could package the three together and find a team that’s desperate enough to overpay for all three?
One possible suitor could be the Kansas City Royals, who appear to have interest in Estrada. The 2015 World Series champions own a mere 4.45 rotation ERA, so it could be worth taking a chance on Estrada’s nasty changeup and Liriano’s slick slider. Given they’ve scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball, Kansas City may feel inclined to trade for Bautista as well.
The Seattle Mariners’ rotation has wasted a great season from the offense, posting a horrendous 4.76 ERA. Felix Hernandez’ injury is a reason why. The M’s are right in the Wild Card race, so they may as well get aggressive and try to add one or two starters.
But the point is, that’s what Jays GM Ross Atkins will have to do. He’s going to have to package his three trade chips together, and hope one team will be so desperate that they give up one or two solid B-level prospects. Toronto needs to restock the farm, so it’s crucial to try and add more at this year’s deadline.
The Chicago White Sox packaged David Robertson, Todd Frazier, and Tommy Kahlne to the New York Yankees in order to maximize the return. Trading each player to a different team wouldn’t have garnered much in return.
So if the Blue Jays want to sell the right way, then their best bet is to package the three rental players in a deal. Surely, one general manager will be willing to overpay.
Alex Hoegler
I've been an avid sports fan since I was seven years of age. A lifelong follower of the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Blue Jays, my passion is to deliver news through writings while building bridges with other sports fans.
Latest posts by Alex Hoegler (see all)
- Toronto Blue Jays Should Package Rentals Together - July 23, 2017
- Dear Toronto Blue Jays: Blow It All Up - July 20, 2017
- Toronto Blue Jays’ Front Office Responsible For Letdown 2017 - July 17, 2017