Toronto Blue Jays Should Package Rentals Together

The Toronto Blue Jays entered this week with one final chance to gain ground in the Wild Card race. Instead, they barely salvaged a split with the Boston Red Sox and couldn’t hit against the Cleveland Indians (surprise, surprise).

Even the most optimistic of Jays fans have to accept that this 2017 squad is no longer capable of pushing for the playoffs. It’s time to sell, and there’s no questioning that at this point. Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot to “sell” right now.

There are three primary Blue Jays that many expect to be dealt, and they’re all set to hit free agency in the winter: Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, and Jose Bautista. None of those guys will fetch a significant return on their own. Just look at the stats:

Estrada: 4-7, 5.52 ERA, 1.49 WHIP

Liriano: 5-5, 6.15 ERA, 1.73 WHIP

Bautista: .224 BA, 16 HR, 43 RBI, 100 strikeouts, .733 OPS, 0.1 WAR

The stats, their ages, and the fact they’d only be rental players are why Estrada, Liriano, and Bautista won’t get the Jays much at the deadline. But what if the Blue Jays could package the three together and find a team that’s desperate enough to overpay for all three?

One possible suitor could be the Kansas City Royals, who appear to have interest in Estrada. The 2015 World Series champions own a mere 4.45 rotation ERA, so it could be worth taking a chance on Estrada’s nasty changeup and Liriano’s slick slider. Given they’ve scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball, Kansas City may feel inclined to trade for Bautista as well.

The Seattle Mariners’ rotation has wasted a great season from the offense, posting a horrendous 4.76 ERA. Felix Hernandez’ injury is a reason why. The M’s are right in the Wild Card race, so they may as well get aggressive and try to add one or two starters.

But the point is, that’s what Jays GM Ross Atkins will have to do. He’s going to have to package his three trade chips together, and hope one team will be so desperate that they give up one or two solid B-level prospects. Toronto needs to restock the farm, so it’s crucial to try and add more at this year’s deadline.

The Chicago White Sox packaged David Robertson, Todd Frazier, and Tommy Kahlne to the New York Yankees in order to maximize the return. Trading each player to a different team wouldn’t have garnered much in return.

So if the Blue Jays want to sell the right way, then their best bet is to package the three rental players in a deal. Surely, one general manager will be willing to overpay.