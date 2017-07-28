Toronto Blue Jays Still Have Hope In Wild Card Race

Following a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Indians over the weekend, it appeared as though the Toronto Blue Jays were finished in the wild card race.

But then they got a gift — a four-game set at home against the Oakland Athletics, who happen to be the second-worst team in the American League right now. The Blue Jays polished off the A’s in a four-game sweep thanks in large part to a couple walk-off victories.

In what has been a dismal 2017 season, the Jays and their fans will simply take any positivity they can get. With four consecutive wins, the Blue Jays are showing some signs of turning a a corner, and maybe it isn’t too late to nab the second wild card spot in the American League.

As things stand now, the Jays are six games behind the Kansas City Royals for that second spot. Toronto has a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals have a tougher set — a weekend visit to Fenway Park against the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

Now it’s unlikely this happens, but if the Jays and Red Sox both pull off sweeps, then Toronto is suddenly just three games out of the wild card race. A series against the Chicago White Sox (worst team in the American League) follows. Toronto has a big chance here to go on a 5-1 or 6-0 stretch.

Keep in mind the Jays do have a series against the Royals in September, so that could give them a big chance to gain ground if they’re in the race by then.

Hey, we’ve seen crazier things happen. The 2007 Colorado Rockies won 14 of their final 15 games, forcing a wild card tiebreaker game which they wound up winning. If the Jays can just go on a run where they go 15-5 or along those lines, then maybe playoff baseball in Toronto isn’t out of the question.

The odds are against them, but there’s no sense giving up hope now.