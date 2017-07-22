Training Camp Battles: Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks

Look around! The best time of the year is nigh. Teams such as the Arizona Cardinals have already reported for training camp and others will be doing the same next week. Sure, the last vestige of vacation Instagram posts will pop up over the next few days, but the majority of news revolves around conditioning drills, contracts, and position battles.

Like every team in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns are chock full of position battles heading into training camp and the preseason. Safety, defensive line, and linebacker all will be experiencing upheaval with the influx of new talent, but the biggest battle will be taking place behind center. Last season, Hue Jackson’s offense went through Robert Griffin III, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, Josh McCown, Charlie Whitehurst, and Terrelle Pryor during an injury-plagued season. Of those quarterbacks, only Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan are back on the roster. Hogan is a true backup and won’t have a realistic chance at starting. Kessler, on the other hand, showed some flashes last season, but he will have to defeat newcomers in Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer.

So who will lead Cleveland’s offense?

Brock Osweiler

Acquired during a bizarre trade with the Houston Texans, Brock Osweiler wasn’t actually supposed to be on the Browns longer than one or two days. However, the situation changed as rumors kept popping up about Osweiler’s chances to take the starting role. Quite the shocking change considering that Browns also drafted DeShone Kizer with the 52nd overall pick. Interestingly enough, reports are surfacing that Osweiler is already leading the competition after OTAs.

As Houston’s starter last season, Osweiler was the picture of inconsistency. He compiled a 72.2 passer rating while completing 59% of his passes for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The former Broncos quarterback struggled with passes outside the hashes and down the field while relying purely on his tight ends. Osweiler also failed to connect with DeAndre Hopkins outside of two or three nice passes. Houston’s offense was one of the worst in the league with Osweiler at the helm. Will he make Cleveland any better?

Cody Kessler

Last season, Cody Kessler earned playing time as one of six quarterbacks for Cleveland. His overall record (0-8 as a starter) left something to be desired, but Kessler showed more promise than originally advertised. Using talented wideouts in Cory Coleman and Terrelle Pryor, Kessler completed more than 65.6% of his passes and tossed six touchdowns and only two interceptions.

As a potential starter, Kessler brings quite a few positives to the table as well as some negatives. He is very accurate on intermediate routes and throws with phenomenal touch. There were multiple passes against the Steelers and Cowboys where Kessler launched the ball into double coverage and put the ball in a spot where only his receiver could get to it. He is also a very good scrambler when pressured. However, those scrambles also lead to a few underthrown passes. The other issue that Kessler struggles with is velocity on deep throws and sideline passes. He had multiple passes to the sideline against the Patriots that could have been easily intercepted as they more resembled floating ducks than NFL throws. Despite those limitations, Kessler still presents a solid starting option for Hue Jackson’s team.

DeShone Kizer

A complete unknown at this point, DeShone Kizer was originally thought of as the best quarterback heading into the draft. That is, until his inconsistent decision-making and hesitation to throw with anticipation came to the forefront. Granted, Kizer is still a very talented quarterback with all of the tools to succeed as a starting quarterback and running threat, but he will need to take some time to learn.

Verdict

As strange as it sounds, Brock Osweiler will be the starting quarterback heading into the season. He has the most NFL experience and has made some promising throws in the past. Sure, he definitely leaves much to be desired with arm strength, decision-making, and reliance on tight ends, but he will be an average placeholder until Kizer is ready. He just doesn’t inspire confidence. Of course, this could all change if Osweiler completely implodes. In that case, Kessler would take over and lead the charge.

The Cleveland Browns begin training camp on July 27.