Twins’ 2018 Schedule Announced

Major League Baseball just announced its 2018 schedule. For those of you who did not have this moment marked on your 2017 calendar, I’m here to provide you with some of the information you missed in the roll out.

First things first, the date of the 2019 schedule announcement has not yet been announced. Stay tuned.

When it comes to actual games, the Minnesota Twins will open on March 29 in Baltimore. The team will then have their first off day, a day certainly celebrated by friends and significant others of avid Twins fans, on March 30.

After three games in Baltimore, the Twins travel to Pittsburgh for a two-game interleague series. It’s rare that Minnesota pitchers have to pull out their bats so early in April, but I don’t think any Twins fans will complain about that comic relief to start off the year.

Baseball finally makes its way to the North Star State on April 5 when the Twins host the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners, if things stay as they are in the playoff race right now, will be looking to break their 16-year playoff drought in 2018. The Twins, on the other hand, will hopefully be announced as 2017 Wild Card winners. Maybe even as World Series winners?

The real highlight of April comes when the Twins and Cleveland Indians play a two-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico. These games will be a chance for José Berriós, Eddie Rosario, and Kennys Vargas to play in their homeland, and a chance for Twins fans to see another part of the baseball world. Based on the atmosphere around Puerto Rico’s national team in the World Baseball Classic, the fans should be going wild. If you have the means to attend these games, you should. And bring me with you.

May will bring the first matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, continuing the always fun interstate rivalry. The Twins dominated this year, but the Brewers figure to be better next year than the already talented team they have now. The Twins will head to Milwaukee for three games on July 2-4. Miller Park is already famous for its tailgating, and the 4th of July should bring it to new heights. Just something to note if you really like brats, beer, and fireworks.

That series will land in the middle of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days leading into the All-Star break. The first nine games will come on the road, and the final 11 will be at Target Field.

The All-Star festivities will be in Washington, D.C. next year. So in between shots of Bryce Harper on your TV screen, expect to see Miguel Sanó hit homers onto the National Mall as he fights back against Aaron Judge and the inevitable slew of Supreme Court jokes in the Home Run Derby.

The All-Star Game is followed by 23 games in 24 days, so whichever Twins don’t make the All-Star game, and I’m hoping that number is small, will really enjoy that break.

If the Twins find themselves in the same position next September as this one, the end of the season should hopefully be to their advantage. Their last 16 games come against the Royals, Tigers, Athletics, and White Sox. Barring significant free agent signings, all of those teams figure to be toward the bottom of the American League in 2018, so the Twins could have more of a stretch walk than a stretch run.

Overall, 2018 looks like it is going to be a baseball season.

In other news, the 2017 season is a great season.