Twins Become Sellers, Flip Jaime Garcia

After making one solid start for the Minnesota Twins, Jaime García is now a New York Yankee. García has gone to the dark side because the Twins have apparently decided that he was not going to fix the problems plaguing this team.

There are plenty of problems with the team, but put all together they form one big problem, and that is the inability to play a complete ballgame. The series with the Dodgers showed that no matter what kind of early lead the Twins could get off of a good starting rotation, the bullpen did not have the talent to hold it down. Then the first two games against Oakland showed more of the same, plus an inability for the Twins to create separation on the scoreboard when facing inexperienced starting pitchers and a weak offense.

The dream of the first half of the season, which admittedly felt unbelievable most of the time, may finally be over. The negative run differential, which many statheads believe is the best indicator of how a team will finish the season, has finally caught up with the Twins. It also does not help that Cleveland and Kansas City have become the two hottest teams in baseball.

Of course, this does not mean the Twins are done. This is certainly the deepest and most prolonged swoon they have endured, but they have rallied before. There are still only four games between them and the second Wild Card spot. With more games against Tampa Bay and Kansas City, two of the teams ahead of them in those standings, there is still a chance for them to make up some ground.

Plus, the trades that have made the Twins look more like sellers, have landed them some promising young pitchers. They probably won’t have a chance to make an impact this year, but the workings of a dramatic season ending underdog story are in place.

That drama will feature higher stakes if the Twins continue to sell. Especially if the rumors that Ervin Santana, Brian Dozier, and Brandon Kintzler are available for the right price are true. If two of the team’s three All-Stars and one of the most consistent presences in the batting order are gone, this team will need a lot of help to win, and that likely would not come this year.

But this is all speculation, so we don’t need to worry just yet. After all, this team was doing a lot better before García arrived, so his absence will not make too much of a difference. So, as easy as it is to sound the alarm, just like I did for four of the first six paragraphs of this article, there is no reason to stop caring just yet. (Don’t you dare suggest that Vikings training camp is more worthy of your attention. It’s just dudes exercising.) Besides, we don’t know if the front office isn’t planning on turning these new prospects around, just like they did with García, for something even better.