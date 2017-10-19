Twins Buyout Glen Perkins

As expected, Glen Perkins will not be returning to the Minnesota Twins for the 2018 season. At least not for $6.5 million. The Twins declined to pick up the team option in his contract and instead paid him $700,000 as a contract buyout. Not a bad severance package.

The assumption is that Perkins will not return at all and that his major league career will end as a result. Perkins has said he has no interest in pitching for a team other than the Twins, and the way the last two years have gone for him, it seems very few teams would want him on their roster.

Perkins took over as the Twins’ closer in 2012, and held down the position tremendously in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, he recorded over 30 saves and made the All-Star Game for the third season. But after the All-Star break that year, Perkins began to go downhill.

His 1.21 ERA in the first half of that year was great, his 7.32 mark in the second half was not. He never went on the disabled list, but it was clear something was not right. Perkins only pitched in two innings in 2016, suggesting whatever was plaguing him in 2015 got much worse.

Then, when he finally returned in 2017, he was healthier but less effective. His velocity had dropped significantly, and he was not fooling any hitters with his off-speed and breaking pitches.

It all came to a head when Perkins was summoned in the Twins’ second to last game of the season. He was emotional the whole time he was in the game, asked for the ball as he came off the field, and cried in the dugout.

It was difficult to watch. Perkins was at the top of his profession for two and a half years and, two years later, he was coming to terms with the fact he wouldn’t be back there again.

Regardless of how you feel about Perkins as a person or a player, you cannot deny that he was was a bright spot in some very lean years for the team. His save in the 2014 All-Star Game put a nice touch on Target Field’s hosting of the event, and his ninth inning success was one of the few sure things for the franchise in those seasons.

So what is next for Perkins?

I recently suggested he could be the team’s new pitching coach, but that still doesn’t seem likely. Perhaps, wanting to stay in his home state, Perkins will attempt a comeback with the St. Paul Saints. Or maybe he’ll do the Torii Hunter/LaTroy Hawkins thing, and serve as both a mentor and a broadcaster in the organization. Or maybe, after a long career in professional baseball and some emotionally taxing seasons trying to regain strength in his shoulder, he’ll want to take some time away from the game and enjoy the company of his family.

Regardless, we should all be thankful. 2011-2016 could have been a lot worse if Perkins wasn’t there to save 120 games.