Twins Clinch! Twins Clinch! Twins Clinch!

In case the headline didn’t make it clear: the Minnesota Twins have clinched!

It may have been disappointing when the Twins lost to Cleveland, but it was very exciting when the White Sox walked off the Angels and the champagne began to flow in the Progressive Field visiting clubhouse.

This moment is just the icing on a beautiful cake of the season. Don’t worry, there is plenty of room for more icing. But for now, let’s enjoy the all the delicious layers that we’ve got.

This is a team that went 59-103 last season. That was the worst record in the franchise’s existence. Now they have made the playoffs.

This is a team that had three All-Stars. Hey, that’s pretty good! But one has been injured for a month and a half, and another got traded to the Washington Nationals. (Poor Miguel Sanó didn’t get to celebrate with his teammates, as he was stuck in the Twin Cities working on his shin.)

Remember when the bullpen was basically the worst in the majors? Well, two nobodies, Trevor Hildenberger and Alan Busenitz, spurred a turnaround that made the unit respectable.

Former disappointments Byron Buxton, José Berríos, and Jorge Polanco put rough years and months behind them and became essential players on what is now a playoff team.

Joe Mauer, who was a perennial All-Star back when the Twins were last making the playoffs, had his best season in years. He is hitting over .300, and getting on base nearly 2/5 of the time.

Bartolo Colón is really old. He doesn’t look like an athlete. But he contributed to this team after being let go by the Atlanta Braves.

Eduardo Escobar may not know his teammates’ names but he proved to be a great third baseman filling in for Sanó. Hitting for power, handling the hot corner, and by many accounts, being one of the most entertaining players in the clubhouse.

This list just keeps going and going. And so does this season.