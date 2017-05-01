Twins Face A Tough Month Of May

April is over. The Minnesota Twins won 12 of their 23 games, including a .500 record in their 20 games against AL Central opponents. The month feels like a success, but May figures to test the Twins even more. The Twins will play nine three-game series in May, and four of them will be against teams that lead their respective divisions after the season’s first month. Here’s a look at the biggest obstacles the Twins will face in their next 27 games.

Boston Red Sox – May 5-7

This team was a popular pick to win the World Series this year, but has stumbled out of the gate. With the loss of David Ortiz to retirement at the end of last year and the absence of David Price due to an injury in Spring Training, Boston has two holes in their roster. Price will not be back in time for this series, and Ortiz probably will not come out of retirement to face his former team. Still, the Red Sox have a lot of promise. Currently, they rank toward the top of the major leagues in hits, batting average, and on-base percentage, but 26th in runs scored. They have a low slugging percentage, which means the hits they’ve had have not gone for more than singles very often. This could very easily turn around soon, and the Twins’ pitchers will need to be on their game.

Chris Sale has been one of the best pitchers in the league, but the rest of the rotation has been very average. The bullpen has been one of the best with a 2.31 ERA at the time of this writing. If schedules stay as they are, the Twins will face Sale in the series finale when they send Ervin Santana to the mound. If the Twins can jump on pitchers early in the games, and sneak a few across against Sale, they should have a chance in this series.

Cleveland Indians – May 12 – 14

The second series of the year against Cleveland comes this month in Ohio. The Twins lost all three games in their last meeting, so they will need to change something this time around. It might be a difficult task, but with 1.5 games separating the two teams in the standings, the Twins could really use some wins against the Central’s leaders.

Colorado Rockies – May 16-18

In the Twins’ first interleague matchup of the season, they will face the leaders of the NL West. Luckily, this series is at Target Field, so they will get a less powerful version of the Colorado offense. Still, the Rockies have a better record on the road than at home this season, so this team will come to play no matter what. But there are a good number of stars in Colorado’s offense: Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzales, and the young Trevor Story. With these guys, and solid bats like Mark Reynolds and DJ LeMahieu, their offense is capable of taking over a game.

As usual, Colorado has weak pitching numbers. They have pitched terribly at home but have been one of the ten best staffs when on the road. The Twins should be a little bit scared, but take some comfort in the fact that the Rockies’ starters are some of the worst in the majors.

Baltimore Orioles – May 22-24

As has been the case for many years now, the Orioles are contending in the AL East. Usually, this is thanks to a dominant offense and not-terrible pitching. This year they are doing it a less obvious way. They sit toward the middle of the American League in nearly all offensive stats, and toward the bottom in most pitching metrics. Just like the Rockies, the Orioles can win a game on the back of one slugger, so the Twins will need solid pitching against every hitter. The best route for the Twins to win this series will be patience. The Orioles’ pitchers walk the most batters in the AL, and the Twins’ batters draw the most walks in the majors. Expect these games to move a bit slower.

Houston Astros – May 29-31

In the final series of May, the Twins face the leaders of the AL West. They currently have the third-best ERA in the majors, and their offense hits for a lot of power. This team can win on both sides of the ball, so Minnesota will need their best stuff from everyone. There is not a whole lot more to say, other than get ready, because Houston is good, and their offense will only get better.

The Twins finished the first month of the season one game above .500. To make the playoffs they will need a month or two that is better than that. This month looks tough, so they will need a lot of great games to move up the standings. The way the team has played lately shows they are capable of doing it, it is just a question of whether or not they can do it against great teams.