Twins Fall Under .500

It was a simpler time. April 25. Taxes had just been completed, children were still in school, and Minnesota had not yet taken its annual turn into mugginess and mosquito infestation. It was also the last time the Twins entered a game with a record below .500. Now, three months and one day later, the Twins will do it again.

Just like it was in that series against the Texas Rangers, Ervin Santana will take the hill to try and bring the team back out of the depths. Unlike last time, Santana is not currently the best pitcher in the American League. In fact, he is coming off his shortest start of the season.

Also different from last time? The Twins need to beat the best team in baseball to get back to even. So far in this series, the Twins looked great for the first few innings of the game, and then the Dodgers’ offense proved too much to handle. That makes sense when you consider that the Dodgers have a great hitter at every spot in their lineup, and a few backups who would be starting on most other teams. But maybe tonight Santana will get some of his magic back and pitch deep into the ball game while avoiding a bunch of home runs. These Dodgers can hit some homers, so Santana will really need his best stuff.

The Twins will also need Brian Dozier to turn into the great offensive player I touted him as just a few days ago. The only positive stat Dozier has contributed in the past two games against Los Angeles, his once future team, is a run scored. Not great for a guy who is supposed to be leading the charge.

When these two hopefully start performing well, they will join a few other players already doing their part. Zack Granite, for example, is becoming a great contributor to the team. Granite is working on a six-game hitting streak and got the offense off on the right foot yesterday with his RBI single in the third inning. The lead would not last much longer, but Granite did his best. With Byron Buxton still sidelined, now because of migraines and not the leg injury that had him out before, Granite has more time to prove he belongs in the everyday lineup.

And let’s not forget Eddie Rosario. The guy probably deserves his own article at some point, but for now, he gets this paragraph. Rosario is actually becoming the best player on the team, for the time being, as he is batting just shy of .300 and doing so with some good power –he has eight extra base hits in 32 at-bats since the All-Star break.

The efforts of these two guys have not been enough to keep the team from sliding down the standings, which is unfortunate. The rest of the lineup needs to capitalize on the consistent production they are getting from them and make some magic happen. The Twins can take some solace in the fact that these last 11 games that have included only four wins and brought the team below .500 were against good teams. The Astros and Dodgers are far and away the best teams in the majors, and the Twins are 1-4 against them in the stretch. The Twins did handle the Yankees well too. The only real problem is how poorly they fared against the weak Detroit Tigers.

I know I have said this plenty of times before, but this Twins squad is resilient. They have had their share of losing streaks so far this year, and this stretch is just another one of those. A great start from Santana and a great series (a sweep even?) could bring the Twins back over .500 and right back into the heart of the playoff race. It’s very possible, and this team has shown they are capable of pulling it off.