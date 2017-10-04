Twins Falter In Wild Card Game

The Minnesota Twins shocked the baseball world Tuesday night… for one half inning.

But after Max Kepler had a long at-bat that ended in a double to put potential fourth and fifth runs in scoring position, everything changed. Luis Severino was pulled after allowing five baserunners through six batters, and the Yankee bullpen took over.

The fear that every Twins fan had heading into this game was that offense wouldn’t muster enough strength before things turned over to the great relievers in the Yankee pen. That’s exactly what happened.

It didn’t help that Ervin Santana, when given a comfortable three-run lead, gave it right back by having zero control over the strike zone. It also didn’t help that José Berríos wasn’t much better.

At least we won’t have to worry about how Byron Buxton’s back will factor into the ALDS.

But we probably will have to worry about Zack Granite’s understanding of the baseball rules. Poll 1,000 people in the United States about whether or not you are supposed to step on first when trying not to get out and every one of them will say “yes.” Unless Zack Granite is in the sample.

There’s a lot to be unhappy about from this game, but there was enough to remind us that it was still a great season.

Joe Mauer, who had an unlucky day at the plate, including hitting a potential game-tying home run that fell short and into the glove of Brett Gardner, topped off his great renaissance year with the team’s final hit.

The bullpen continued its great last half of the season. There was only trouble in one inning from the usual relievers, and they nearly got out of it before Alan Busenitz gave up a four-pitch walk. Outside of that, it was a reminder that this bullpen is good. And the experience and age of most the relievers should also provide hope that they’ll improve over the next year.

Even though it hurt him, Buxton’s catch in center field was another in a long line of highlight reel plays this season. Those will continue to dominate end of the year compilations, and will probably stick in your brains much longer than that.

Maybe use the positive energy the Twins gave you this year and help out the other local teams. On Wednesday, the Lynx will play the deciding game of the WNBA Finals. Instead of moping about the Twins, you can watch that. If they lose, then I only have one other thing to tell you:

The Yankees will probably get swept by Cleveland.

Even if David didn’t beat Goliath, it is still pretty fun to see Goliath fall. That’s half of a good story, and I’m sure that’s what a lot of Twins fans need after Tuesday night.