Twins Fans’ Guide to the Rest of the Postseason

Disappointed?

Me too.

Still love baseball?

Me too.

To make watching the rest of the postseason a little easier for you, I have devised a ranking of the eight remaining teams in terms of whose bandwagon will be best to jump on.

8. New York Yankees

In case you slept through Tuesday night’s game, or the 2003, 2004, 2009, or 2010 ALDS, or really any other moment in the history of baseball, let me let you in on a little secret: the Yankees are the worst. About the only thing redeemable about them is that they play baseball. The thought of them hoisting their 28th commissioner’s Trophy is just disgusting. I could go on, but my doctor says it’s bad for my heart, and my contractor says it’s bad for the structural integrity of my house.

7. Boston Red Sox

Compared to the Yankees, Twins fans can actually get behind the Red Sox. Sure, they’ve become the poor man’s Yankees since they broke the Curse of the Bambino, but they still aren’t actually the Yankees. Plus, Chris Sale scares me too much to put him on the bottom of the list.

6. Chicago Cubs

I heard the word “Cubs” so many times in 2016 that my eardrums no longer pick it up. Now that the curse is gone the only reason to root for them is to see Eddie Vedder on your TV screen. That’s a pretty good reason, because not only is he a handsome man with an incredible voice, but his second favorite team is the Twins.

5. Cleveland Indians

If it weren’t for their racist logo, Cleveland would be much higher on the list. A team from the American League Central winning the pennant (for the fifth time in six years) makes the Twins look good. They also have a slightly less publicized World Series drought (compared to the vanquished ones of the teams above them on this list) to overcome. They also have a really exciting team that seems to have a lot of fun while they make other teams look silly. Their logo is still terrible.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

To be honest, the only team that has ever beaten the Twins in the World Series falls in the middle by default. The Dodgers have the highest payroll in baseball, but they aren’t as hate-able as the Yankees and Red Sox. Clayton Kershaw is the best pitcher in baseball and seems like an incredibly nice guy. He’s been put through the wringer by opponents and the media (not always at the same time) during his postseason career, so it would be nice to see him have some success. Then we can hate them next year.

3. Houston Astros

The Astros were really mean to the Twins this year, which keeps them out of the number one spot. The real reason a Twins fan should root for Houston is that they were in the same place as the Twins just a few years ago. After a long playoff drought, Houston built a roster around young talent and some veterans around the edges. That should sound familiar, and give Minnesotan’s hope that dominance is possible with the current Twins roster. It would also be nice to Houston get a win after the events of Hurricane Harvey.

2. Washington Nationals

Remember when the Twins used to play in Washington? Me neither, because I’m not old. When the Senators left the nation’s capital they took the city’s only World Series with them. It would be nice to see the city where the Twins were born get its first baseball championship. Plus, how cool would it be to see them not go to the White House after they win?

1. Arizona Diamondbacks

A lot of people will complain about the Diamondbacks because they have ugly jerseys. But what matters is what’s under those jerseys. In the case of the Diamondbacks, Ron Gardenhire is under one of those jerseys. It would be impossible to be mad if Gardy made his way to a baseball championship. You may get mad because of his lack of playoff success in Minnesota, but can you really stay mad at that face? I know I can’t.