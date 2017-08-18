Twins Finally Beats Cleveland At Target Field

If you thought to yourself around 4 O’clock Thursday afternoon, “Boy, it sure seems like 10 games since the Twins have beaten the Indians at Target Field,” you would have been right. In spite of having a much better season this year than last, the Minnesota Twins still had not beaten the division leaders in the Twin Cities. That finally changed in Thursday’s night cap.

All it took was Aaron Slegers pitching incredibly and Max Kepler saving face.

Slegers, making his major league debut, went 6 1/3 innings, allowing only two runs on just two hits and two walks. It was a start that was not only impressive for his first time on a big league mound, but also a start the Twins needed with their bullpen in the middle of an exhausting week.

Kyle Gibson lasted only four innings in game one of the doubleheader, and five relievers combined to pitch the final five innings of the game. With that many pitchers used, and five games over the next four days after the doubleheader, the bullpen needed some rest. Three pitchers were used in game two, but only threw 39 pitches total (31 for strikes), so no one was too taxed.

Those three relievers also combine to allow just one hit, but that one hit was certainly disappointing for Slegers. The rookie had one man to his name still on the bases and a one run lead. The very first batter that Trevor Hildenberger faced when he stepped in for Slegers lined a ball sharply past Joe Mauer and into right field. Max Kepler, normally sure footed –as one would expect from the child of ballet dancers– slipped and let the hit turn into a triple, and the score turn into a 2-2 tie. Slegers would not get the win to make his debut all the more memorable.

Obviously feeling terrible, Max Kepler decided to golf a homer into right field the very next inning. It was the least he could do.

The Twins would stay ahead and finally snap that 10-game home losing streak to Cleveland. It was a good win, with great pitching and some timely hitting, but it came at the end of a frustrating series. The Twins failed to keep the ball in the park on Tuesday evening, giving up five home runs. That means Cleveland had two more home runs than the Twins had hits. That’s not good. The early game on Thursday saw more frustration as the Twins struck out 19 times. That’s more than twice as many times as Ferris Bueller missed school his senior year.

The win saw the Twins get back to the multifaceted offensive approach that has helped them so much over the last two weeks. In addition to Kepler’s homer, Eduardo Escobar hit a big double in the eighth inning to pad the lead to show they could score runs with power. But they scored another great small ball run in the bottom of the fourth. Byron Buxton reached on an error, stole second, was advanced to third on a Chris Gimenez groundout, and then scored on an Ehire Adrianza sacrifice fly. Gimenez hitting the ball to the right side of the infield and Adrianza hitting the ball deep enough for Buxton to score are two things the team failed to do in the first game because they were too busy striking out. Situational hitting, once again, helped the Twins win and stay on track in the playoff race.

Speaking of which, the Twins enter the weekend one game out of the second Wild Card spot. They will face the talented Arizona Diamondbacks, who are currently tied with the Colorado Rockies for the two Wild Card spots in the National League. A couple big wins this weekend would show the Twins can play well against a tough team and certainly help their cause in the standings.