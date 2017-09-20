Twins Get Swept, Look Ahead To Tigers

It’s finally over. The three-game series that the Minnesota Twins could have used to launch themselves into a home game on October 3 turned into a series that has them questioning if they even belong in the playoffs.

For one glorious half inning, it looked like the Twins had figured out how to beat the Yankees. After working the bases loaded with one out in the third, the Twins were primed to score. Joe Mauer worked a 13-pitch at-bat before driving a single into right field. One pitch later, Jorge Polanco knocked in two runs on a nearly identical single. The Twins were up 3-0, and were poised to show that Tuesday’s loss was all an act.

But then Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez hit back-to-back home runs and the game was tied.

The Yankees didn’t stop there, and went on to score eight more runs while the Twins managed just three baserunners over the next six innings.

It was a fittingly bad ending to a rough series. Monday was a close game where the team couldn’t get the big hit they needed. Tuesday was a close game they slowly let slip away with some bad execution. Then Wednesday was just bad.

But hey, the second Wild Card spot is safe for another day, as the Angels lost Tuesday night to stay behind.

So now the Twins travel to Detroit to face the Tigers. The Tigers look a lot different than the last time the Twins faced them. Their three best Justins are no longer on the team as Upton, Verlander, and Wilson were all traded in the last half of August. The Tigers are undoubtedly in rebuilding mode, and will trot out a good deal of young prospects in the four-game series.

This should provide the Twins with the perfect opportunity to get their heads right. Easier pitchers and a lot less power on the opposing team are just what they need right now. Of course, nothing would give the Detroit prospects more pride than to spoil the Twins’ playoff chances with a sweep.

Assuming they aren’t completely blindsided by the Tigers, the Twins should use this series to work on a few key parts of their game. First and foremost, throwing strikes. The Yankees are a great team when it comes to working counts and making opponents throw a lot of strikes, but the Twins did a lot of the work for them. Getting first pitch strikes helps reduce pitch counts, and limit the number of fastballs pitchers have to throw, which means more weak contact and more strikeouts. The reason the Twins only had one 1-2-3 inning in New York was because the Yankees saw so many fastballs that they could hit the ball hard all around the ballpark. That has to change by the time October 3 comes around.

The hitters will need to work on their approaches too. For brief moments in the Yankee series they looked like they belonged in the playoff race. But long at-bats like Mauer’s on Wednesday were rare. Same goes for solid contact –when the Twins weren’t striking out they were hitting weak pop flies. I don’t know if they were struggling to guess which pitches were coming their way or if they just couldn’t handle the pitchers’ repertoires, but it was bad. Getting out of the intense Yankee Stadium atmosphere will probably help that.

All told, it was a bad time in New York. The Twins couldn’t make it there, leaving little hope that they could make it anywhere. Hopefully, Detroit doesn’t count as anywhere.