Twins Have Chance To Rebound In August

What was the worst part of July for the Minnesota Twins? Was it the two consecutive walk-off losses to Oakland to end the month? Was it the sweep at the hands of the Dodgers? Was it the embarrassing showing against the Detroit Tigers? Or maybe you hate the 5-10 record since the All-Star Game the most. It’s hard to decide, honestly.

But that is why I am looking forward to August, which should be much easier than the month they just went through. Of the eight teams they will face in August, five are under .500 and three are over. And of the three teams with a winning record, the Brewers have been falling down at a rate similar to the Twins. Minnesota will obviously need to play better than they have lately, but weaker opponents could make it a bit easier to play winning baseball.

The first series of the month will be against the San Diego Padres. The Twins will play nine interleague games in the month, and these should be the easiest two. San Diego was predicted to be the worst team in the majors this season, but still have five teams trailing them at this point in the season. That is a minor victory for them, and the Twins should still have no problem beating them, so long as no major problems arise.

After the trip to San Diego, Target Field will host the Texas Rangers for a four-game series. The Twins took two of three in their first meeting, way back in April. Texas has been a bad team on offense in terms of average and on-base percentage, but still have scored the third most runs in the American League by hitting the second most home runs in the majors. Twins pitchers will need to clean up their act to keep things competitive in this series.

The next series will be the annual battle with the Milwaukee Brewers with two games at Target Field and two at Miller Park. The Brewers led the NL Central for most of the season before scuffling in July and falling behind the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers are tied with the Rangers for the second most home runs this year, and they have also stolen the most bases in all of baseball. Stop me if this sounds familiar, but the Twins will need to pitch well in this series.

August will then take the Twins to Detroit where they can hopefully redeem themselves against the Tigers. Then a trip back to Target Field will bring a Cleveland club that is finally playing up to the expectations they set for themselves prior to the season into the Twin Cities where the home team will have to play their best baseball. There is enough time between now and then that the Twins could be in a position to get near, or pass Cleveland in the standings during this series. That is looking like a long shot at this point, but we might as well dream.

The homestand will end with another playoff contender coming into town. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who have the best rotation in baseball by many measures, will require the Twins to bring their best hitting approach. If the Twins have managed to get close to Cleveland in this time, then that probably means they have rediscovered their offensive talent and stand a chance against Arizona. If not, let’s root for some pitcher duels.

The last 11 games of the month will be against two teams at the bottom of their respective divisions. Eight are against the Chicago White Sox and three are against the Toronto Blue Jays. The first of these three series will be a unique one, as the Twins and White Sox will play a five-game series in Chicago, with a double header on the first day. A five-game series is rare, and five-game sweeps are rarer. But just because they are rare does not mean they are unwelcome. The Twins are 7-4 against Chicago so far this season, so these eight games should be nice.

The Toronto Blue Jays series should be an interesting challenge for the Twins. Toronto has failed to get off the ground this season, even though their roster still features a lot of players from their playoff teams of the last two years. Performance this season suggests the Twins should be able to win this series, but José Bautista has always had fun against the Twins, and this series could be a return to those sad memories.

Overall, this will be a busy month, with only two days off and one double header, but it should feature 30 winnable games (unless Cleveland never slows down). If the offense can figure out how to score late in games, something they have failed to do the last few weeks, and the bullpen can figure out how to lock down a lead, then this month could be great, and set up for a dramatic September. If they cannot figure anything out, then this could leave September open for a look at young players and a focus on 2018.