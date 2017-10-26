Twins Hire Garvin Alston As Pitching Coach

Even though the World Series will have at least three more games, the Minnesota Twins have been in the offseason for three weeks already. They checked off one of their big items on the to-do list on Thursday when they hired a new pitching coach. That being Garvin Alston.

Alston brings thirteen years of coaching experience with him. Most recently he served as the bullpen coach for the Oakland Athletics.

Alston will be replacing the departed Neil Allen, who oversaw minor improvements in a relatively weak staff, but left a team that was trending upwards on the mound. Alston will need to ensure that the improvements seen in 2017 continue, and will probably be working with young pitchers and a few newly acquired arms as the new season begins.

The majority of Alston’s coaching time was as a rehab coordinator. Presumably, this means he has experience helping pitchers regaining velocity and movement on pitches after time off the mound. Those skills will likely translate to getting pitchers back on track after facing in-season struggles.

Consistency was a struggle for a lot of Twins’ pitchers over the last few years, so a pitching coach who can limit midseason struggles sounds ideal.

Beyond working with rehabbing pitchers, Alston’s career has largely been in the minors. Barring a lot of offseason acquisitions, the Twins will rely on a very young pitching staff in 2018. Alston should know how to handle young pitchers as they adjust to facing more talented hitters.

Of course, Alston’s lack of experience in a big league dugout is a bit of a concern. There is no guarantee an experienced pitching coach will do a good job, and there is no guarantee that an inexperienced one will do a bad job, but Twins fans will not really know what they’re getting until the season gets underway.

Hopefully, the front office will do their best to make Alston’s job easier as he starts his new job. A few trades and a couple signings are likely to occur this winter. Hopefully, the deals bring experience and strikeouts so Alston has less on his plate.