Twins Hit Six Homers, Top Diamondbacks 10-3

Avid fans of my work may notice the similarities between this and another article I wrote back in May. I wrote that article because I thought the Twins would only hit six home runs in a game once this season, but alas, they have done it again. They did it in support of Ervin Santana the first time around, and wouldn’t you know it, Santana was on the mound for this game too. His ERA is not 0.66 like it was back then, but that’s okay, because the Twins just hit six home runs.

So, it’s time to rank the six home runs from Friday’s clobbering of Arizona.

6. Eduardo Escobar

This exercise is actually a lot harder than I thought it would be, because the home runs are all really impressive and really exciting. When Eduardo Escobar stepped up in the seventh, the Twins already had a nice lead, which takes away from this one. You may ask, “But didn’t they have an even bigger lead for two of the other home runs on this list?” The answer to that is, “Yes, but none of those were overshadowed by Max Kepler’s dancing in the dugout afterward.”

5. Max Kepler

Kepler hit a nice homer in the third inning to keep the Twins in the game. It would have been easy for the team to get discouraged, but Kepler kept the mood positive with his smash to right field. He didn’t dance afterward, but he did hit it into the upper deck.

4. Brian Dozier

The second baseman got in on the action with what has got to be one of his longest home runs. It narrowly missed the third deck but looked like it was hit about 2,000 feet in the air. The casual laying down of the bat and the head down jog to first earns him a few bonus points. He looks like a man who has hit some good homers in his life when he pulls that move out. He also did not show up the Diamondbacks, which probably would not have been nice, and possibly would have gotten him hit by a pitch to start tomorrow’s game. Baseball’s unwritten rules may be stupid, but this ball was crushed.

3. Miguel Sanó (Part 1)

I have sat in the seats where this ball landed. At no point while I was there did I think a ball was going to come near me. I would have felt mighty stupid after this. And I think Sanó knew just how astonished people would be by this rocket, because right after he hit it he looked to the dugout just so he could see his teammate’s reaction. It takes a special talent to be more interested in seeing how people react to your strength than to react to it yourself.

2. Miguel Sanó (Part 2)

This ball made it to the third deck. Sanó thought he had crushed the ball in his first at bat, but apparently realized he is even stronger when he hit this ball. He did his best to match Dozier on the casual home run trot scale but couldn’t resist a little bat toss and a skip in his step. If I could hit the ball that far, I’d be skipping too.

1. Byron Buxton

This one did not make it to the upper deck. This ball didn’t even leave the park. This ball didn’t even spend 14 seconds in play. That doesn’t matter to a man with legs as impressive as Byron Buxton’s.

When legs work as well as Buxton’s do, they set records for the fastest trip around the bases. I don’t care how far his teammates hit the ball, none of them could do what he did on this play, and that’s worthy of the best home run of the night. He also decided to hit the fastest triple of his career. That doesn’t count here, but it is really impressive.

More importantly, the Twins are tied for the second Wild Card spot. It doesn’t matter who hit the best homer, because the team played a great game against a great opponent.