Twins Look Lost In Second Key Clash With Yankees

Heading into this series with the New York Yankees it would have been a fair statement to say the Minnesota Twins were the best-kept secret in baseball. For a team that has been in contention all season long, Tuesday was one of their first real nights of national exposure.

And the team did its part to make sure that no one watching them on ESPN outside of Minnesota thinks they have a chance of doing well this year.

Twins pitchers had so much fun on Monday when they allowed baserunners in each inning that they decided to do the same thing on Tuesday. José Berríos was the first pitcher to take the hill, and he struggled to throw strikes all night. He had an excuse, as he was surely bothered by the events in his native Puerto Rico. (Giving money is the most effective way to help if you can’t be there yourself. The Red Cross is always a great place to start.)

But the other seven –yes, seven– pitchers the Twins used also struggled. It seemed that every Yankee hitter was able to work counts and wear down whichever pitcher was on the mound. Home plate umpire Gabe Morales did his part as well by calling a tight zone all night. They did manage to keep the Yankees to two runs, one earned, in 4 2/3 innings, but it was a taxing process.

Joe Mauer, the veteran that he is, wanted to make sure that every baseball fan in the country thought he was bad at first base. He decided to commit an error with the bases loaded in the fifth and put the Twins two runs behind.

And the offense figured striking out nine times was a good idea. But they figured that wasn’t enough, so they went 1-7 with runners in scoring position.

That part hurts the most, considering how well the team got the offense going in the first. Knowing that CC Sabathia has an issue with teams bunting against him, they decided to drop two bunts down. Both were successful, and the Twins loaded the bases on the first four pitches of the game. That ended with just one run, and the team was never able to recapture the magic. It seemed that was partly due to a lack of trying. I guess Paul Molitor felt like hiding his managerial acumen from the nation as well.

Things will be a bit tougher when the Twins play again on Wednesday afternoon. Masahiro Tanaka was scheduled to start, but has been swapped in the rotation with Luis Severino. Severino has been, by far, the best starter on the Yankees this year, and currently has the third-best ERA in the American League.

But maybe, just maybe, the plan will work. After the Twins played like it was a 2016 throwback promotion, the Yankees might forget that they are facing a team in playoff position. Maybe the Twins will throw strikes, and maybe the offense strings hits together like they’ve been doing so well since the All-Star break. Or maybe they’re saving it for the Wild Card game.