Twins Look To Keep Cruising Against White Sox

In 1990, the Minnesota Twins finished last in the American League West. In 2016, the Minnesota Twins finished last in the American League Central. In 1991, the Minnesota Twins won the World Series. In 2017, the Minnesota Twins are 3-0 on April 7.

To continue the march toward the World Series, the Twins must now square off against another Central Division rival (still 19 games against the Central left this month). This time it is the Chicago White Sox, as the Twins make their first trip to what is now the worst-named ballpark in the Majors. Guaranteed Rate Field is the home of the White Sox that hosted two postponements in the first series of the season. This leaves the White Sox at 1-1 on the season.

Pitching Matchups

On the mound, the Twins will have to go through three veteran pitchers. Game one sees Derek Holland against Phil Hughes. Holland is a few years removed from the best years of his career, but Hughes is in the same boat. This could very easily turn into an offensive battle, though, with both pitchers looking to show they can still lead a rotation, we might see an impassioned start or two.

In game two, Miguel Gonzalez goes against Adalberto Mejia. Gonzalez has been a solid middle-rotation pitcher for his whole career who has never really blown batters away. If the Twins can avoid a lot of strikeouts and keep putting balls in play, they have a chance against him. Mejia is pitching in only his second Major League game, so after winning the final spot in the rotation he’ll need to prove he can stick around. A relatively weak White Sox lineup is the relaxing environment he needs for his first career start.

In the final game, it will be a battle of aces. Jose Quintana goes for the White Sox against Ervin Santana. Quintana is now the ace of the White Sox staff after Chris Sale was traded to Boston, but he struggled in his first start of the season. But that was one start, so his strikeout totals should scare the Twins and his recent success against Minnesota should be even more frightening. That being said, Ervin Santana pitched a great game on Monday so don’t expect him to go down easy. This should be a pitchers duel that could come down to a few key hits.

Offense

In case you’ve forgotten, it’s still very early in the season, so the fact that both teams are averaging seven runs per game probably shouldn’t mean anything. But if both teams keep it up, we could see a few slugfests this series. The Twins may need to be a bit more aggressive this series than they were against the Royals. Holland and Quintana are good strikeout pitchers, and the Twins are still fairly strikeout prone. It will be nice to see the Twins work on another approach at the plate to see if they can handle teams who aren’t walking six people a game.

The main thing for the White Sox offense will be seeing whether or not Jose Abreu, who has hit the ball well so far, and Todd Frazier, who hasn’t, will lead the team. They are the two best hitters on the team, and if the White Sox are to succeed these two have to step up. The White Sox will probably benefit from patience at the plate. Even though the Twins have pitched very well so far, they still don’t expect to get many strikeouts, and control issues are always a possibility early in the season.

Bullpen

Both teams have had solid bullpen performances to this point in the season. The Twins’ relievers did well in a tight game Thursday, but so far neither team has had especially intense games yet. This series could give a better example for both groups, whether it’s eating innings for veterans who don’t last long, or holding late leads that the aces got for them.

Destiny

Lastly, and most scientifically, this series could give us a sense of whether or not these teams are teams of destiny. Both teams are rebuilding and feature mostly young players and a veteran core. The Twins seem like they could be a Cinderella this year and the folks in Chicago are probably hoping for the same. For my sake, I hope the Twins don’t lose all the steam they’ve built up so far, and for the South Side of Chicago’s sake, I hope they challenge the Cubs for the most popular team in the city.

The Twins started the season out wonderfully. Now is their chance to prove they can beat more than one team, and keep building on their success against the American League Central.