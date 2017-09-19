Twins Lose Opener To Yankees, But Hope Remains

If you have a heart, it’s probably mad at you.

In nearly every inning of Monday night’s loss to the New York Yankees, there was a tense moment. In fact, in all but one inning, the Minnesota Twins’ pitching staff had to leave Yankee runners stranded on base. The only inning they didn’t have to pitch with runners on was the first, when Aaron Judge hit a homer.

But the final score was 2-1 because Twins pitchers did so well in those situations. Apart from the Judge long ball, the only other run scored was on a sacrifice fly. And that sacrifice fly may not have happened if it weren’t for an unfortunate wild pitch that put Chase Headley on third.

Extra credit goes to the relievers, who did almost everything that was asked of them. After the sac fly, Trevor Hildenberger came in to end the rally. Taylor Rogers did the same thing with a runner on second in the seventh. And Tyler Duffey let one runner on when he overran a grounder up the line, but was otherwise in control. All told, Twins relievers let just two runners on base in 2 1/3 innings.

The only problem the relievers had was a problem the whole team had all night. Stolen bases. Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner both had two steals, and only one of them was close. It seemed that no matter how pitchers tried to hold them on first, they just took second at will. Whether the bags were swiped off the pitchers or the catchers is unclear, but something must be done to keep the steals from getting out of hand these next two games. These steals added a lot of undue stress to the pitchers. They handled it well on Monday, but it could catch up to them quickly.

On the offensive side, there is a little less to be positive about. Four hits, two walks, and one hit by pitch was all the team could muster. They also struck out 13 times. Math experts will tell you, that’s nearly twice as many strikeouts as baserunners.

That doesn’t mean the Twins didn’t have the chance to score runs either. Dellin Betances pitched terribly in the eighth inning and the Twins loaded the bases with just one out. Joe Mauer struck out on three pitches and Byron Buxton weakly flew out to right field.

The Twins just could not get anything going against Aroldis Chapman. He recorded those last two outs in the eighth and a perfect ninth. If the Twins want to get to the ALDS, they will probably have to succeed against him at some point. The way it went in game one, they might be better suited scoring a lot of runs against the starters.

That project continues Tuesday night against CC Sabathia.

More than anything, Twins fans should feel good that the bullpen handled its biggest challenge of the year. If the past three postseasons have taught us anything, it’s that a great bullpen can carry you to a championship. The offense needs to beat other bullpens to win a championship. So the Twins are halfway there.