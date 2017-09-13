Twins Make History With Home Run Barrage

On a night where the Cleveland Indians moved one step closer to making baseball history, the Minnesota Twins decided they didn’t want to be overshadowed. The American League Central leaders won their 20th straight game to tie the American League record for consecutive wins, but the Central’s second place team set a home run record.

That’s right, the Twins, a team never known to hit a lot of home runs, set a home run record.

They set the record for most consecutive innings with a home run to start a game. If you’re not into thinking of it that way, you can also say that they became the first team ever to hit a home run in the first seven innings of a game.

No matter how you say it, it’s impressive.

The Twins had already hit six homers in a game on two occasions this year, but those just can’t compare to what the Twins did on Tuesday night.

It was exciting enough when Brian Dozier started off the night with a solo home run. This made him the fifth Twin to hit 30 home runs in back-to-back seasons. It also started his march toward a cycle that fell short when he was hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance. That would have been too much excitement for one night.

Jason Castro hit two home runs in Tuesday’s game, after having only hit one since the All-Star Break. A lovely sight, given how weak Twins catchers have hit for most of the season.

Eddie Rosario and Eduardo Escobar both hit home runs to extend their career highs. Rosario now has 22, and Escobar now has 18. For Rosario, 22 home runs is another example of the strides he has made at the plate this season, as at the very least it means he has kept himself in the lineup for enough games to hit that many home runs. For Escobar, the power is important as he is primarily a replacement for Miguel Sanó. If Sanó’s going to be out, it’s nice to not miss his power.

Jorge Polanco added a home run as well. Polanco has quieted down a little bit since his incredible August, but he hit this home run to remind you that he is still one of the hottest hitters on the team.

But perhaps the most exciting home run of the night came from Kennys Vargas. For one, the Vargas dinger was the record breaker. Moreover, he crushed it into the upper deck in right field. Let’s not forget that Vargas also hit a home run in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game, so his home run in the seventh actually made it eight straight innings with a home run for the Twins. With Vargas providing quality bookends. Vargas is another player who has been asked to fill Miguel Sanó’s shoes, and he is finally showing an ability to do so. Whatever Vargas is doing is working, so hopefully he keeps it up at least until Sanó returns.

Oh. Kyle Gibson also pitched really well, and is easily in the best stretch of his career. After being sent to the minors twice this year, Gibson is making his case for a spot in the postseason rotation. I’m not complaining.

So know this. The Yankees may be ahead of the Twins in the Wild Card standings, and Cleveland may have won 20 games in a row, but neither of those teams has ever hit a home run in each of the first seven innings of a game.