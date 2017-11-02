Twins’ Offseason Wishlist

The World Series is finally over. Minnesota Twins fans can now stop watching other fan bases have all the fun. Time to focus on Paul Molitor’s team again, and see what they do over the offseason.

The Twins went on a great run to the playoffs this year, but it ended after one tough game. So their goal for the next four months is to set up the team so they can play more than 163 games. How are they going to do that?

Starting Pitching

The Twins’ lack of a true ace was apparent in the Wild Card Game, when Ervin Santana and José Berríos both had short outings and little success. Berríos is still young and could very easily improve in 2018, so the Twins probably won’t throw money at an ace in what is probably going to be a bottom heavy pitching market this winter.

Instead, the Twins will go after third and fourth starter types, to support Berríos and Santana at the top. There are a lot of options in that market, so the Twins will probably sign or trade for one, if not more.

If they obtain more than one, it is because they don’t feel confident in the likes of Adalberto Mejia, Stephen Gonsalvez, and Aaron Slegers, who are on the edge of being major league ready, but still have to prove it. The same goes for Bartolo Colón, who may not be brought back, and Phil Hughes, who may not be healthy enough to pitch.

Bullpen

No surprises that the bullpen is in question. The biggest problem for the team in the first half got much better as the year went on, but still lacks elite arms to lock down games late in the year.

When it comes to elite arms, it is not likely the Twins will obtain one, though it wouldn’t be a huge surprise. Again, it is more likely they shoot for a few lower-tier free agents and see if they can find a diamond in the rough. There are a lot of good relievers available this winter, most in their early 30s, so the Twins bringing in a couple would not be surprising at all.

If those arms don’t pan out, expect the Twins to still improve a bit. Alan Busenitz and Trevor Hildenberger, if they can keep the magic alive, will be great late game pitchers, and the return of Trevor May is also something to look forward to. And with a surplus of starters, don’t be surprised if a few of the guys listed above find their way into the bullpen to start the year.

Offense

There is a lot less to fix on the offensive side of things. The real approach for the Twins on this front will be buying an insurance policy. Jorge Polanco was great in 2017, but if his bat goes the way of Danny Santana, the Twins want to be ready. They don’t have a hitter, outside of Eduardo Escobar, that would capably fill in regularly, so a one-year contract for an older shortstop might be a good idea.

The same goes for the corner infielders. Miguel Sanó and Joe Mauer have a history of injuries, and Kennys Vargas still hasn’t put it all together. Someone capable of playing both sides of the infield would be nice to have on hand.

As the weeks go on, they’ll be a clearer picture of just who is available for each of these needs. We’ll be able to see who the good fits are, but for now, we can dream of great improvements from the current team and astonishing free agent pickups that propel the Twins to the World Series.