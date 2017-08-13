Twins Rebound With Great Victory Over Tigers

“Dance Party!”

Those were the final words uttered by Torii Hunter on a Twins broadcast this year. The tremendous rookie commentator made his last trip to the booth of the year and brought all the chaos and irreverent humor of past appearances.

But even if Hunter is done with TV for the year, the Minnesota Twins are not done playing like so many of the teams he was once a part of. The Twins just won their seventh game out of their last eight, rebounding after a disappointing loss that snapped their six-game winning streak. Sunday’s battle proved what I, and probably many others, felt after the loss. The team, even though they blew a significant lead and had their worst bullpen performance of the month, did not really feel like they were struggling. They played with smiles on their faces the entire game and had good at-bats until the final inning.

On Sunday, they started out where they left off. Brian Dozier launched a lead-off home run and set the tone for the rest of the game. Miguel Sanó would hit a two-run home run to show he can be a part of the offensive outpouring too. But the other three runs of the game were far more inspiring. In the second inning, the Twins started out with an infield single and a walk. Then a bunt from Jorge Polanco moved the runners into scoring position. Eddie Rosario would then score on a squeeze bunt from Byron Buxton. Put that all together and the Twins scored a run without getting a ball past the infielders. The eighth inning saw two more runs scored on a combination of two walks, two sacrifices, and one single. The mix of small ball and long ball that the Twins are bringing to the table right now is proving to be a lethal combination and should keep the good times going.

For the pitching staff, things were going pretty well on Sunday too. Ervin Santana lasted only five innings but gave up only two earned runs. When he and Chris Giminez seemingly forgot how to play catch in the fifth inning it looked as though a meltdown was on the way. Three passed balls and a wild pitch allowed three runs to score in the inning, but they made it through with the game tied. During the last four innings, the bullpen returned to form only allowing three hits, one walk, and striking out five Detroit hitters. Trevor Hildenberger was especially dominant, striking out Saturday’s walk-off homer-hitter Justin Upton to end the eighth inning, then locking the ninth down with no problem at all.

The resiliency of this team has reared its gorgeous head once again, and the incredible baseball they have played over the past week promises to continue. That is if the team can stop Cleveland. At 4.5 games behind the division leaders, the Twins can not reclaim first place in the three-game series this week, but they can get darn close. They will avoid Corey Kluber, and can hopefully pitch against a Cleveland offense that is far from slowing down. If they can pull it off, they will find themselves in a great spot, and if things go poorly for the Yankees, possibly in the lead of the Wild Card race.

Even if that is looking too far ahead, the Twins are playing great baseball right now, and a season that looked lost just eight days ago is now appointment viewing.