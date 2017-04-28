Twins-Royals Series Preview

Starting Friday night, the Minnesota Twins will play their final series of April. They make their first visit of the season to Kansas City, where they will look to get back over .500.

As it stands now, the Twins are three games ahead of the Royals in the AL Central. The opening series of the season, as you may recall, was a Twins’ sweep. That means both teams have gone 7-11 since those first games. The Twins could use another sweep to get back on track and the Royals could use some revenge, as they have gone winless in their last seven games.

Pitching

Over the course of the entire season, the two teams have pitched relatively equally. The team ERA for Minnesota is 3.87, while the mark for Kansas City is 4.02. Both teams have also seen these numbers balloon in the past week. In just the last seven games for the two teams, where the Royals were winless and the Twins had three wins, the two teams possess the two worst team ERAs in the American League. Given these numbers, it seems the two teams are more or less at a stalemate on the mound.

But if you look at starters and relievers, things start to look a little different. The Twins have the tenth best bullpen ERA in the American League at 4.26. That is not reassuring. Until you look at Kansas City’s 5.83, which is amazingly not the worst in the league. Also worth nothing, the Royals’ bullpen has taken the loss in six games, and the Twins’ unit has done the same in five games.

For starters, it is a much different story. Kansas City’s starters have the best ERA in the American League at 3.10, while the Twins have the fifth best at 3.62. Clearly, both teams will want to keep their bullpens out of the game as long as possible.

If the trends continue for both teams, the starting matchups will be important to watch. The Royals have the upper hand in Friday’s opener, with Kyle Gibson and his 9.00 ERA facing off against Ian Kennedy and his 2.08 mark. Kennedy gave up three runs in five innings in his first start against the Twins this year, but has improved in every start since. Gibson had a similar line in his start against the Royals, and was mostly done in by two home runs. He has only gotten worse since, so it is hard to expect a repeat performance.

Game two will see Phil Hughes and Jason Hammel. Both pitchers have been underwhelming this year, which means this game is the most likely to be a bullpen battle, and therefore the most likely to turn into a slugfest. It is obviously no guaranteed, but if you like runs, this would be the one to tune into.

Game three promises to be the best pitchers’ duel of the weekend. Ervin Santana, who has been the best pitcher in all of baseball this season, faces off against Jason Vargas. Vargas has pitched in four games, compared to Santana’s five, but has only given up one more earned run. He has a better strikeout total and has only walked two batters all season. The Twins’ typical approach of walking a lot may not work in this game, so they will need to be a bit more aggressive than usual. Or at least expect to have a lot of long at-bats to draw their walks. The bullpen problem may not factor into this game, though one inning against the opponent’s bullpen could be all one of these teams need in this potentially low-scoring game.

Offense

Kansas City ranks toward the bottom in nearly every offensive stat. Their 54 runs scored this season are half of what American League-leading Seattle has scored, and 24 fewer than the next worst American League team. Minnesota, on the other hand, sits in the middle of nearly all the statistical categories.

Power numbers are low for each team, but Minnesota excels because of their plate discipline. The Twins have drawn 41 more walks than Kansas City, that’s about two walks per game. Their total of 95 leads the entire major leagues. The Twins do not need the power most other teams have because they put enough guys on base that any hit to the outfield has a chance of doing damage.

Looking at the Royals’ individual stats and it is no surprise they are struggling to score runs this year. Only two regular players, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas, are hitting above .250, and the majority of their players are hitting below .200. Cain has drawn a lot of walks and has an OBP just above .400, and they have gotten good power from Moustakas, who has seven home runs and three doubles. Salvador Pérez has five homers but has done little else with the bat. Everyone else has been well below average. So long as no major improvements occur in Kansas City’s lineup, the Twins pitching staff should have no problem keeping them off the bases.

Given how Kansas City has played lately and how poorly their offense has performed, the Twins should feel confident that they can win this series, and possibly pull off another sweep. So long as the Minnesota bullpen holds it together and the offense can at least score a few runs off of the Royals’ starters, they should not have much to worry about.