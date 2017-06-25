Twins Show They Still Have Some Fight

Just one week ago the Minnesota Twins were swept by the Cleveland Indians. Now, they stand on the verge of returning the favor. In Sunday’s game, Ervin Santana looks to put his recent struggles behind him to take Cleveland down and reclaim the lead in the American League Central.

That opening paragraph certainly has a different tone than the article I wrote after the Twins were swept by Cleveland. I mentioned how things looked desperate and if a change did not come right away, things could spiral out of control. And I was not the only one thinking this way. A column from ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle, written after that sweep, looked at the unsung hero of each contending team. His choice for the Twins’ unsung hero was interesting. Instead of picking a player, he left the team off his list entirely. He apparently confused the word “contending” for “in a division that features the Yankees, Cubs, or Dodgers.”

But instead of worrying about the alarms I had sounded, or the ghosting that some major outlets elected to deploy, the Twins took two out of three from the Chicago White Sox. And now, on the strength of some gutsy performances by Adalberto Mejía, Kyle Gibson, and everyone in the bullpen, the Twins have punished Cleveland.

It is all just a sign that this Twins team is resilient. There is no doubt that this team thinks they can make the playoffs and that they can play with the best teams in the league. Sure, it helps that Cleveland has committed three errors and gone a combined 0-15 with runners in scoring position over the first two games of the series. But good base running, defense, and pitch execution by the Twins has contributed to that. Even if the Twins cannot pull off the sweep on Sunday, they will still have made their point, that they are not Cleveland’s punching bag.

And once this series ends, the Twins will have some more proving to do. The vastly improved Boston Red Sox are next on the schedule for a four-game series at Fenway Park. In that series, the Twins will face Chris Sale, Drew Pomeranz, Rick Porcello, and David Price. Chris Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, and both Porcello and Price, even though they have struggled so far this year, have won a Cy Young Award.

Luckily, the Red Sox offense rates toward the bottom in most offensive stats for the month of June. Jose Berríos should have a good chance to continue his success on Monday, and Hector Santiago, Gibson, and Mejía should have a good chance of shutting down the Boston hitters. Of course, that was the hope when these two teams met in Minnesota, and that ended with the Red Sox clobbering the Twins.

Speaking of resiliency, the Twins will face the Kansas City Royals after the Red Sox. The Royals have gone from one of the worst teams in the majors to 1.5 games behind the Twins. What had been penciled in as an easy series when the month began will now take the Twins’ full attention. This will be especially important, as the Royals look to get revenge of their own, and leapfrog up the standings.

In short. The Twins are in the middle of a key road trip, and they are playing up to the challenge so far. So let’s enjoy some good summer baseball.