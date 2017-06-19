Twins Swept By Indians As Things Get Bad

This is not the first time this season that an alarm has been sounded for the Minnesota Twins. There was a four game losing streak in mid-April. There were back-to-back blowout losses to the Boston Red Sox in early May. There was a 1-5 home stand against the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros in late May that made the Twins look like the Washington Generals. Early June had bad games against the Seattle Mariners. Now it is mid-June, and time for some more panic.

This time it is a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Indians, in which the Twins scored only eight runs. It was the kind of series you would expect from the reigning American League champions and the reigning worst team in the majors. Except that this series started with the Twins two games ahead of Cleveland in the standings.

A few weeks back I wrote an article about how the Twins need to do better against good teams to have a chance this season. Well, I would like to amend that: The Twins need to look like a Major League Baseball team when competing against the best teams in the league. It is easy to lose faith in this team as a fan when they play the way they did over the weekend, and I would imagine the mood in the clubhouse is a bit down too. After all, the Twins are now sitting one game above .500 and two games out of first place.

This weekend was the most crucial series of the season to date, and the team buckled. Which means that they not only failed to meet the pressure they faced, but that they also added more pressure for future series.

So what can they do to handle the pressure?

For starters, they are playing the Chicago White Sox this Tuesday through Thursday. Chicago sits at the bottom of the Central at the moment, and the Twins have beaten them in five of their eight meetings this season. This will be a perfect chance for the Twins to get their confidence back. And with Ervin Santana and Jose Berríos slated to pitch the first two games of the series, their chances of winning the series are already looking up.

Beyond those two pitchers, the rest of the pitching staff only needs to improve a little bit to make things better. So far in June, Twins pitchers have posted a 5.95 ERA. In other words, Twins hitters go into each game thinking that they need to score seven runs to give the team a chance to win. That sounds like pressure to me.

In that effort, Twins hitters have averaged 4.67 runs per game this month. That is not too shabby, but it does not hold up against those runs allowed. But the offense can still do more. They had so much success early in the season when they were drawing a lot of walks. This month they are averaging about 2.67 walks per game. In May and April, that number was just shy of four per game. That is one extra base runner per game that can cause some chaos and a make the job easier for the hitters.

Every team hits low points during the season, but the Twins have hit enough that their most recent skid has things looking bleak. If the pitching can get from terrible to below average, that will be a step in the right direction. And if the offense can get from serviceable to above average, that would be a second step forward. With two steps forward, the season will look good again. So let’s hope that comes this week against Chicago, because three more games against Cleveland loom next weekend.