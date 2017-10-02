Twins Wild Card Game Preview

On Tuesday night the Twins will do something they haven’t done since 2010 in hopes of doing something they haven’t done since 2004. They’ll play a playoff game in hopes they’ll win it.

To do so, they’ll have to beat a New York Yankees team they were 2-4 against in the regular season. When you tune into the Wild Card game, these are the stories you’ll need to follow.

Ervin Santana

Johan Ervin Santana has been the Twins best pitcher all season long. He was one of the best pitchers in the American League through the first month or so of the season, and even though he tapered off, he still had his share of great outings as the year progressed. He finished with one of the best stat lines of a Twins pitcher since the departure of the last great Johan Santana, but his season will come down to Tuesday night.

Santana’s success has come from his ability to produce soft contact. With the great Twins defense behind him, that has been a great recipe for success.

Unfortunately, Santana has also given up a lot of home runs this year. This will be the biggest concern against a Yankees team that led the Majors in home runs.

Of course, Santana pitched wonderfully at Yankee Stadium two weeks ago. In 5 2/3 innings he gave up six singles and a home run to Aaron Judge. He only allowed two earned runs in the game. If he can replicate that performance the Twins should feel good about their chances.

Luis Severino

But the Twins will probably only feel as good as their bats. In the last series in the Bronx the Twins scored six runs in three games. They’ll probably want to score that many in just the one game to advance to the ALDS. That task starts against Luis Severino.

Severino broke out in 2017 with an ERA just under three, and more than a strikeout per inning pitched. Severino was easily the best pitcher in the Yankee rotation, and is a huge part of why they made it this far.

But in doing all that work, Severino pitched way more this year than in any previous season. His 193 1/3 innings in 2017 are more than thirty beyond his career high from 2015. Severino could be wearing down at this point in the year. Unfortunately, the stats don’t back up that assumption. Severino had four great starts in September, and only one bad one.

Severino’s only bad outing in September was against the Twins. He lasted three innings and gave up three runs against Minnesota. If the Twins can recapture the magic of those few innings, they may be able to build a big enough lead before facing the great Yankee bullpen.

Yankee Bullpen

New York’s relievers earned the third best bullpen ERA in the Majors this year. They also dominated the Twins in the last meeting, going 12 1/3 innings without allowing a run. At this point the Yankees have to feel that their stockpile of 100 MPH fastballs will be able to shut down the Twins. That’s not unreasonable.

The biggest weakness of the Yankee bullpen so far has been control, especially from headliners Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances. Chapman was temporarily removed from closing duties this year after ineffectiveness, and Betances had by far the worst strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career this season. If the Twins aren’t in the lead by the time the bullpen enters, they will need to be patient (as patient as possible when facing triple digits) to draw walks and get good pitches to hit.

Two Great Offenses

This article has focused so much on pitching. That’s because both of these teams hit so well that either one scoring a whole heap of runs will not be a surprise.

The two teams rank in the top ten of almost all offensive categories, with the Yankees slightly ahead in most of them. After the All-Star break, the same is true, except the Twins are the that’s team slightly ahead.

What Twins fan wouldn’t love seeing Eddie Rosario, Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier, Byron Buxton, and Jorge Polanco do what they’ve done in the second half on the big stage?

Miguel Sanó

Anyone who has followed the Twins over the past month and a half knows that Miguel Sanó’s injury is important. Sanó returned to the Twins lineup for the final series of the year to prove he was healthy enough to contribute in the playoffs. He didn’t show a whole lot of promise in the few games, but didn’t look overwhelmed either.

You may be dreaming of a Kirk Gibson moment (or a Kyle Schwarber moment, if you’re still obsessed with the Cubs) for Sanó, and I can’t blame you. But it may not come on Tuesday. If Sanó starts, he will likely be replaced by a pinch runner if he ever reaches base. If he doesn’t start he may pinch hit late in the game, but the idea of him facing one of those strikeout-happy Yankee relievers is not the most inspiring. Of course, Kirk Gibson facing Dennis Eckersley wasn’t the most inspiring thought either.

Aaron Judge

Perhaps you’ve heard of him? The freakishly tall, freakishly strong right fielder for the New York Yankees. He hit a rookie record 52 home runs. But he also struck out a league leading 208 times. All eyes will be on him in this game as the baseball world looks for him to continue his storybook season. The Twins just hope it is a sad, strikeout-laden ending.

Overall, this has the makings of a dramatic game. There’s a strong possibility of a pitchers’ duel and an equally strong chance of a slugfest. In both cases, the fear is that the Yankee bullpen will hold the Twins down enough to eliminate them from the postseason.

The Twins have played well as an underdog all season, so hopefully that stays the same on Tuesday night. Now that they’ve played a tense series in Yankee Stadium they shouldn’t be too overwhelmed by the atmosphere. If the team can relax and embrace the fact that no one expected them to get this far, they may just advance to the ALDS. No matter what, the 2017 regular season was great, and the fact that this team made the postseason is something we should all smile about.