Two Straight Losses For The Twins

It took a lot longer than last year, but the Minnesota Twins are finally in the midst of a losing streak. The Twins now sit at 5-3 on the year and have lost a series for the first time this season having dropped games one and two to the Detroit Tigers. There are a lot of ways to cope with this situation, but my choice is to think about how things are better than they seem.

Two losses against a division rival and the best team the Twins have faced this year can feel demoralizing. It’s easy to think that the first week’s successes were just luck against lesser teams, but the Twins that made us all happy in week one were still around these last two games. Trust me.

In game one, Hector Santiago pitched six one-third innings, only to be done in by a two-run homer. With only three hits and one walk allowed, he clearly lost this game on one bad pitch. Kyle Gibson had a similar story in Wednesday’s game. He cruised through the first three innings before he lost the strike zone in the fourth and eventually allowed a grand slam. In both games, the bullpen did a wonderful job keeping the team in the game, especially Tyler Duffey, who tossed three shutout innings in relief of Gibson. If the Twins had avoided a bad pitch in the first game and a bad inning in the second, they would be feeling a lot different about this series.

That’s because the offense, even though it has managed just four runs total in the two games, has looked pretty good. In the opener, they struggled to reach base for the first four innings but refused to go quietly in the ninth. The team rallied for three hits, including a Miguel Sanó double to center field, but eventually ended the inning on two weak infield popups. It was not an especially impressive string of at-bats, but it was still nice to see the team rally at the end of a tough game.

Wednesday saw a great third inning when the Twins made the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Michael Fulmer, throw over 40 pitches. In the half inning, the Twins had two at-bats end in six pitches, two in seven pitches, and one in eight pitches. Working counts like they did will almost always lead to good things, and in this case, it was two runs and a shorter start for a good pitcher. On top of the great, long trips to the plate, Eddie Rosario’s presence on the basepaths forced Fulmer to try ten pickoff throws. A couple were close, but the lesson learned is that the Twins’ wealth of speed gives them the ability to disrupt pitchers. If Twins hitters can continue to have long at-bats and baserunners can keep disrupting pitchers, then they could have many more big innings down the road.

Also on the offensive front, Brian Dozier hit his first home run of the season. It was the twentieth career leadoff homer of his career, which ties him with Jacque Jones for the most ever in a Twins uniform. Now, I must say, I am happy for Dozier and I love when the Twins get early leads, but Jacque Jones was my childhood favorite. I will list Dozier as the leadoff home run king of the franchise, but it will be with an asterisk, an asterisk denoting that he is, in fact, not Jacque Jones.

So even though these last two games have been rough for the Twins, the team we fell for last week is still there. Wins will return if the Twins can limit bad innings on the mound, and keep wearing down opposing pitchers.