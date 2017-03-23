Two Texans Join List Of “Under 25” Players

‘Tis a good day to be a Texans defensive star.

Every offseason, the writers of NFL Media crank out interesting articles to fill out the offseason. Many of these articles predict the landing spots for big free agents while others dole out awards. One such article is the annual “All-Under-25-Team” created by writer and Star Wars: Battlefront aficionado Elliot Harrison. Every year, Harrison creates a team of superstars that are all under 25 years of age.

The newest iteration features notable stars such as Mike Evans, Jameis Winston, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marcus Peters. However, there are some new faces–like Danielle Hunter–on the list that aren’t familiar to the casual football fan. Two of these faces come out of the Houston area and bolster one of the best defenses in the NFL.

First off is Jadeveon Clowney, the former first overall draft pick in 2014. Originally drafted over players like Khalil Mack and Johnny Manziel, Clowney battled injuries throughout the first two seasons of his career before exploding in 2016. And this performance impressed Harrison enough to land a spot on the roster.

“Despite being in a defense sans J.J. Watt and often drawing the most attention, Clowney was disruptive. Sure, he secured six sacks, but he was quietly an excellent player against the run. In fact, he tallied a respectable 52 tackles in just 14 games. Against the Raiders in the playoffs, he played like how a Megadeth album sounds … on the line, standing up, in pursuit. Awesome.”

Of course, Clowney wasn’t the only Texan to make the list. The other player is a barely-known linebacker named Benardrick McKinney.

Despite this anonymity, McKinney is one of the most productive linebackers around. In only two seasons, the former Mississippi State linebacker has totaled 192 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. McKinney originally stepped in when Brian Cushing was injured but has since become a full-time starter. He has also caught the eye of Harrison.

“It seems like McKinney is the least talked about solid player in football. You don’t see anything on him anywhere. This despite the fact that he totaled 129 tackles and five sacks for the league’s top defense (at least in terms of yards). Very few inside linebackers put up that many tackles AND sacks. Just wait until the Texans’ defense gets J.J. Watt back.”

It’s a great sign for this young defense that two different high draft picks of the past four seasons have been producing at this level. Both Clowney and McKinney are essential members of Mike Vrabel’s defense, and they should be Texans for years to come. Now, they just need youngsters Kevin Johnson and KJ Dillon to join the list.