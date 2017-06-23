The New York Yankees are currently in a bad slump as a team. Losing eight of their last nine games, the Yankees have lost first place in the AL East. Despite this losing streak, as of Friday morning, they are in a tie for first with the Boston Red Sox. The problematic aspect of this losing trend is two-fold. First off, the teams that the Yankees are losing to are subpar teams. The Los Angeles Angels are without Mike Trout and the Oakland Athletics are in last place in the AL West. After a week where they battered the Baltimore Orioles and Red Sox, the Yankees’ west coast road trip did not go well. The more alarming part of the losing streak was that the losses came down to the bullpen. Leading the way for this bullpen downturn is Tyler Clippard.

Before the season began, I pointed out that Tyler Clippard would be crucial to any success that the Yankees would have this season. Until the west coast trip, Clippard was dominating in his role as the 7th inning man and fill-in setup reliever. Sporting a 1.71 ERA, Clippard was helping keep the Yankees’ bullpen afloat while Aroldis Chapman was on the DL. Chapman’s injury hurt the bullpen since it forced the Yankees to rearrange the bullpen for an entire month. Relievers like Chasen Shreve and Jonathon Holder went from early innings/low-pressure situations to being the bridge to Clippard and Dellin Betances. That workload slowly began to stress the bullpen.

Tyler Clippard Went Off the Rails

Since the start of the west coast road trip, Tyler Clippard’s performance has been abysmal. Normally being used in high-pressure situations late in the game, Clippard has not stepped up lately. Over his past six appearances, Clippard’s ERA is 17.18 while giving up as many home runs as strikeouts (3). In those games, the Yankees are 2-4.

Clippard must have excited batters during this bad stretch. Against Clippard, hitters are batting .421 while slugging a whopping 1.158. These bad performances are coming in one-run games as well. Other than a 5-run loss on Tuesday, the losses have been by one run. The 5-run loss to the Angels was a tie game until he allowed a home run to Cameron Maybin. While the starting rotation is far from being completely stellar, they have been handing the bullpen leads or tie games.

How to Fix Clippard?

If the Yankees want to stay in the race for the AL East crown, then Tyler Clippard needs to figure it out. That also needs to happen very soon. How does manager Joe Girardi pull that off? Well, he did the right thing on Wednesday against the Angels. In order to fix Clippard, he needs to build confidence back up. Girardi put Clippard in a 6-run game in the 9th inning. Unfortunately, Clippard gave up two runs without recording an out. However, this is the right way to attempt to get him back on track.

The Yankees need to take him out of the 7th inning role for the time being. Replace him with Adam Warren for now, who has a 2.23 ERA in 32.1 innings this season. Clippard should be used in low-pressure situations where he can rebuild that confidence. Whether the Yankees are down or up by 5 runs, that should be the type of game that Clippard pitches in until he starts to figure it out.

Should the Yankees Replace Clippard?

Now, should Tyler Clippard lose his role completely for the rest of the season? It depends, but I think he will slide back into that role eventually. Every reliever hits some sort of rough stretch; he simply needs to pitch his way out of this one. Using an in-house option such as Warren for the short run is the best idea for the bullpen.

Could the Yankees look to add a piece at the trade deadline for the bullpen? Severely unlikely. The Yankees have two other areas of pressing issue that take precedence over adding another plus piece to an already dominate bullpen. First base, starting pitching, and third base will all be areas that the Yankees should (and will) focus on before they even consider the bullpen. There might be someone on the trading block who will be inexpensive (in terms of prospects), but the Yankees will already be touching into the farm system more than they will want. Expect the Yankees to pull off one major trade or two minor ones, neither of which will be for the bullpen.

Memories of No Runs DMC

Almost a year after the fact, I am still steaming over the trade that sent Andrew Miller to the Cleveland Indians. Tyler Clippard is a fine reliever, but he is no Andrew Miller. Currently, Miller sits at a 1.63 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 38.2 innings. The Yankees traded that away for top prospect Clint Frazier and pitching prospect Justus Sheffield. At the time, Frazier was a hot commodity for the Yankees to acquire. While most will argue that Frazier still is a prized possession, I see a major problem.

Where exactly will Frazier play? The outfield looks booked for the next 3-4 seasons. Meanwhile, Andrew Miller could be used right now to help a team win in the postseason. Not only for this season, but next year as well. While I enjoyed the prospect gathering from last season’s deadline, Andrew Miller was a piece that could have stayed without having a negative impact on the Bronx Bombers. Chapman’s injury would not have stressed the bullpen as much since Miller and Betances would still hold down the latter innings. Clippard would not be a part of the team, but the Yankees have been given solid innings out of Jonathan Holder, Chasen Shreve, and Warren.